Han Kang 'no longer involved in operations' of her bookstore

Visitors are seen in front of bookstore Onul Books, associated with Nobel Prize winner in literature Han Kang in Seochon, Jung-gu, Seoul on Oct. 13. (Newsis)

Han Kang, this year’s recipient of the Nobel Prize in literature, stepped back from involvement in the operations of independent bookstore Onul Books, which she established in 2018.

“The author (Han Kang) is no longer involved in the operations of ‘Onul Books,’ and we hope this clarification helps avoid any confusion,” an announcement dated Nov. 2 by the book store read.

Onul Books is an independent bookstore that Han Kang opened in Yangjae-dong, Seocho-gu, Seoul, in 2018. Last July, it relocated to its current location in Tongui-dong, Jongno-gu. The store focuses on discovering high-quality books that are not on bestseller lists.

Following the announcement of Han Kang’s Nobel Prize win on Oct. 10, the bookstore saw a major influx of visitors, prompting it to close temporarily. It resumed operations on Nov. 13.

Han Kang stepped down from her position as the bookstore's CEO in August 2021 but has continued to serve as an internal director.

Since being named the Nobel Prize laureate in literature, Han Kang has refrained from public appearances. Aside from attending the Pony Chung Innovation Award ceremony on Oct. 17, where she expressed her gratitude, saying, “As always, I hope to continue meeting readers through my books.”

Han Kang is currently preparing for the Nobel Prize award ceremony and related events, which will take place in Stockholm, Sweden, on Dec. 10. Prior to the ceremony, she is scheduled to give a lecture at the Swedish Academy in Stockholm on Dec. 7.