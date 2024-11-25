Industry experts predicts tough choices as NewJeans' ultimatum nears

With the deadline for NewJeans's ultimatum to Ador fast approaching, industry experts predict three potential contract termination scenarios, none of which seem likely to result in a peaceful resolution.

The five-member K-pop group spent a certification of contents to their agency on Nov. 13, demanding that it address “major contract violations” within 14 days, or by Wednesday, of receiving the letter. The girl group warned that if their demands were not met, they would terminate their exclusive contracts with the agency.

As of Monday, Ador has not taken action regarding NewJeans’ demands. Instead, former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin resigned from her position as an internal director of the company. Reinstating Min as CEO was among NewJeans’ demands.

With a high probability that the group may attempt to depart Ador, several options remain for their next steps.

First, NewJeans could pay a penalty to compensate for terminating their exclusive contracts prematurely. The group signed a five-year contract with Ador in August 2022, leaving two years and nine months remaining. However, this option is the least likely, as the penalty fee is reportedly between 450 billion won ($322 million) and 620 billion won.

“Neither NewJeans nor Min Hee-jin has the financial capacity to cover such a penalty. However, if an external entity, such as a tech company, steps in to pay the compensation, randomly -- similar to how Galaxy Corp. approached G-Dragon -- NewJeans could be freed from Ador. This scenario would be the easiest way for them to leave,” an industry insider said.

Second, NewJeans could attempt to prove that Ador breached their contract, allowing them to terminate the agreement without paying any penalties. This would be the most favorable outcome for NewJeans, but Ador has made it clear that it intends to prevent such a result. Following Min’s resignation, Ador stated on Wednesday, “The company will do its utmost to support NewJeans in achieving greater growth and development.”