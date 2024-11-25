JYP to unveil new boy group KickFlip on New Year's Day

JYP Entertainment has announced the launch of its new seven-member boy group, KickFlip, set to debut in 2025.

The agency unveiled the group's official social media accounts and shared an image there, marking the start of its debut album project. According to the announcement, KickFlip will officially begin debut preparations at midnight on Jan. 1, 2025.

The name KickFlip comes from the skateboarding term used for a high-level trick, where one flips the board 360 degrees with a flick of the foot. It symbolizes the group’s ambition to break free from conventional limits and create a fresh impact in the industry. This dynamic concept is reflected in the teaser posters, which feature skateboard-inspired design.

The project was first teased during the 2024 Mnet Asian Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, Thursday, local time. A video by JYP’s founder and chief producer, J.Y. Park, shared an update on the group's preparations, saying, “We are in the final stages of work for 'KickFlip,' set to debut next year.” The announcement also included silhouette images of the seven members, sparking excitement among fans.

Four of the seven members are speculated to be Amaru, Keiju, Lee Donghyeon and Lee Gyehun, who were selected as part of JYP's debut lineup during the 2021 SBS K-pop audition program "Loud," co-produced with P Nation.

Details about KickFlip will be gradually revealed through the group’s official website and social media channels, including Instagram, X (formerly Twitter), YouTube and TikTok.