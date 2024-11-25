K-pop group Ateez tops Billboard albums chart for 2nd time

Seonghwa Park (from left), Mingi Song, Yeosang Kang, Hongjoong Kim, Yunho Jeong, San Choi, Jongho Choi, and Wooyoung Jung attend A Conversation with ATEEZ at GRAMMY Museum LA Live on July 22, in Los Angeles, California. (Getty Images)

K-pop boy group Ateez has topped Billboard's main albums chart for the second time in its career.

Billboard announced Sunday that Ateez's 11th EP, Golden Hour: Part. 2, debuted atop the Billboard 200 by earning 184,000 equivalent album units in the week ending Nov. 21.

The Billboard 200 ranks the most popular albums of the week in the United States, measured by equivalent album units, comprising physical album sales, track equivalent albums (TEA), and streaming equivalent albums (SEA).

Billboard reported that Ateez sold 179,000 copies of its album, marking the sixth-largest sales debut week of this year. SEA units amounted to 5,000, equating to 6.43 million on-demand official streams of the group's songs, while TEA units comprised "a negligible sum," Billboard added.

Ateez previously reached No. 1 on the chart with The World Ep. Fin: Will in 2023.

Golden Hour: Part. 2 is the 26th "mostly non-English-language" album to hit No. 1 and the third such album this year, according to Billboard.

Ateez is one of eight K-pop acts to reach the top of the Billboard 200, with BTS having done so six times.

Billboard also noted that Happy, the debut solo effort by BTS member Jin, reached No. 4, and Enhyphen's Romance: Untold reentered the chart at No. 7 — marking the first time three K-pop albums have been inside the top 10 simultaneously. (Yonhap)