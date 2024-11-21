Blackpink's solo journeys: Complementary paths, not competition

Blackpink (YG Entertainment) Blackpink (YG Entertainment)

After leaving YG Entertainment to pursue solo activities, the members of Blackpink have each reached new heights on their own terms. Typically, K-pop groups draw strength from teamwork, with solo projects often leading to fragmented fandoms and diminished influence. However, the narrative hasn't applied in this case, as Lisa, Jennie, and Rose have redefined success through their individual achievements, sparking interest in their global impact as solo artists. Their post-YG solo endeavors also demonstrate how these individual accomplishments can complement one another, collectively broadening the global influence of K-pop’s biggest girl group. Lisa: Trailblazer in bold ventures Lisa launched her label, Lloud Company, in February and inked a partnership with Sony Music Entertainment’s RCA Records in April. This move signaled her intent to connect with a global audience.

In June, she released “Rockstar,” which climbed to No. 8 on Spotify’s Global Chart and No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100. August saw the release of “New Woman,” featuring Grammy-winning Latin pop star Rosalia. The collaboration earned Lisa two awards -- “Best Collaboration” and “Biggest Fans” -- at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards. Lisa’s October release, “Moonlit Floor,” coincided with her performance at the revived Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, marking the event’s return after six years. That same month, she won in the best K-pop category at the MTV Video Music Awards. Her bold artistic direction has established her as a pop icon with avant-garde tendencies. Lisa’s debut solo album, “Alter Ego,” is set to drop on Feb. 28.. Jennie: Setting personal bests Jennie, the first Blackpink member to establish her label, Odd Atelier, last November, signed a solo deal with Columbia Records in September this year.

Her single “Mantra,” released in October, debuted at No. 5 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart, setting a personal best. It also entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 98 and reached No. 2 and No. 3 on Billboard’s Global and Global 200 charts, respectively. In the UK, “Mantra” debuted at No. 37 on the Official Singles Chart Top 100, marking another milestone in her solo career. While Jennie has yet to announce the release date for her first solo LP, her growing global presence reflects her ability to captivate audiences with her distinct style. Rose: Chart-topping songwriter Taking a different route, Rose joined The Black Label, an affiliate of YG Entertainment, in June. She signed a global solo deal with Atlantic Records in September, paving the way for her collaboration with Bruno Mars on the megahit “Apt.” Released in October, “APT.” draws inspiration from a popular Korean drinking game of the same name and features Rose and Mars in a playful, retro music video. The song quickly captivated audiences, amassing over 100 million YouTube views within five days.

