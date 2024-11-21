Blackpink's solo journeys: Complementary paths, not competition

Most Popular
Blackpink's solo journeys: Complementary paths, not competitionBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Nov. 21, 2024 - 16:48
After leaving YG Entertainment to pursue solo activities, the members of Blackpink have each reached new heights on their own terms.
Typically, K-pop groups draw strength from teamwork, with solo projects often leading to fragmented fandoms and diminished influence. However, the narrative hasn't applied in this case, as Lisa, Jennie, and Rose have redefined success through their individual achievements, sparking interest in their global impact as solo artists.
Their post-YG solo endeavors also demonstrate how these individual accomplishments can complement one another, collectively broadening the global influence of K-pop’s biggest girl group.
Lisa: Trailblazer in bold ventures
Lisa launched her label, Lloud Company, in February and inked a partnership with Sony Music Entertainment’s RCA Records in April. This move signaled her intent to connect with a global audience.
In June, she released “Rockstar,” which climbed to No. 8 on Spotify’s Global Chart and No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100. August saw the release of “New Woman,” featuring Grammy-winning Latin pop star Rosalia. The collaboration earned Lisa two awards -- “Best Collaboration” and “Biggest Fans” -- at the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards.
Lisa’s October release, “Moonlit Floor,” coincided with her performance at the revived Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, marking the event’s return after six years. That same month, she won in the best K-pop category at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Her bold artistic direction has established her as a pop icon with avant-garde tendencies. Lisa’s debut solo album, “Alter Ego,” is set to drop on Feb. 28..
Jennie: Setting personal bests
Jennie, the first Blackpink member to establish her label, Odd Atelier, last November, signed a solo deal with Columbia Records in September this year.
Her single “Mantra,” released in October, debuted at No. 5 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart, setting a personal best. It also entered the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 98 and reached No. 2 and No. 3 on Billboard’s Global and Global 200 charts, respectively. In the UK, “Mantra” debuted at No. 37 on the Official Singles Chart Top 100, marking another milestone in her solo career.
While Jennie has yet to announce the release date for her first solo LP, her growing global presence reflects her ability to captivate audiences with her distinct style.
Rose: Chart-topping songwriter
Taking a different route, Rose joined The Black Label, an affiliate of YG Entertainment, in June. She signed a global solo deal with Atlantic Records in September, paving the way for her collaboration with Bruno Mars on the megahit “Apt.”
Released in October, “APT.” draws inspiration from a popular Korean drinking game of the same name and features Rose and Mars in a playful, retro music video. The song quickly captivated audiences, amassing over 100 million YouTube views within five days.
The track dominated real-time and daily charts on major Korean platforms like Melon, Genie, Bugs, and Vibe. It also topped Spotify’s Global and US charts and iTunes charts in 40 regions. On the UK Official Singles Chart, “APT.” debuted at No. 4, the highest-ever entry for a Korean female artist.
The Black Label has announced that Rose will release her second single with them, “Number One Girl,” on Friday, followed by her first solo studio album, Rosie, on Dec. 6, which will feature 12 tracks, including “Apt.”
Breaking K-pop stereotypes
Music critics emphasize the importance of Blackpink members’ efforts in breaking K-pop stereotypes and setting a precedent for other female artists.
“It is often assumed that a K-pop group as successful as Blackpink would grant its members full creative freedom in their musical endeavors. However, the reality is that the members often operate within the constraints of the Blackpink brand. Signs of such limitations have surfaced in the past,” pop critic Cha Woo-jin said, Thursday.
“Yet, it is notable that the three members (to have gone solo so far) -- Lisa, Rose, and Jennie -- appear to be pursuing the music they genuinely want to create while solidifying their individual brands. These efforts stand out as significant and praiseworthy.
He further noted that these cases should become more common.
“These cases (Lisa, Rose and Jennie setting milestones as solo K-pop musicians in the global music scene) should become more common, offering broader opportunities for female artists -- not just to deliver messages tied to their gender, but to break boundaries and carve out unique spaces in the industry. Whether it’s Blackpink, other K-pop girl groups, or female artists globally, fostering diverse examples of what women in music can achieve is essential,” Chai said.
Music critic Kim Do-heon echoed the sentiment, viewing Blackpink members’ solo activities as complementary rather than competitive.
“Blackpink’s global popularity has allowed the members to step into individual activities, amplifying their distinct personalities through solo projects. Each member’s efforts are different and their unique styles have been positively received,” Kim said.
“Lisa, with tracks like 'Rockstar' and 'New Woman,' ventures into avant-garde and bold territory as a pop star. Meanwhile, Rose leans into the archetype of a Western singer-songwriter, reminiscent of artists like Sabrina Carpenter. This approach highlights the diversity and strength of their individual artistry,” he added.
