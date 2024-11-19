[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose to drop another prerelease from solo LP

(Credit: The Black Label) (Credit: The Black Label)

Rose of Blackpink will put out a B-side track from her upcoming first solo studio album on Friday, agency The Black Label said Tuesday. The track “number one girl” will be one of 12 tracks from her LP “rosie,” due for release Dec. 6. The single comes about a month after Bruno Mars collaboration “APT.” swept music charts in Korea and abroad. Inspired by a Korean drinking game, the infectious tune topped iTunes Top Songs chart in 40 regions and ranked No. 8 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart during its three-week stay. The latter is the highest spot claimed by a K-pop female singer, breaking the record (No. 13) previously set by her own group in 2020. With the release of her single album "R" in 2021, Rose became the second member of Blackpink to roll out a solo album. The main track “On The Ground” hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 70, a record for solo female K-pop acts at the time. Kep1er debuts on Billboard 200 with 6th EP

(Credit: Klap Entertainment) (Credit: Klap Entertainment)

Girl group Kep1er entered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 147 with sixth EP “Tipi-Tap,” said agency Klap Entertainment Tuesday citing the publication’s latest chart. This marks the group's first time making the main albums chart since its January 2022 debut; the album is also the first release by the group since reorganizing into a seven-member act. The group released the EP earlier this month, claiming first place on a television music chart with the title track. Kep1er was formed through the “Girls Planet 999” audition show in 2021 and debuted the following year as a nine-member project group. By the end of their contract term, the group had already released five EPs and one full album and became the first of its kind to renew the deal. Mashiro and Kang Yeseo, however, left to join Madein, which debuted in September. Twice subunit to perform at Tokyo Dome

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Twice’s first subunit Misamo surprised fans with the news that it will host a concert at Tokyo Dome in January next year. At the end of the trio’s second day of performing at Kyocera Dome in Osaka, it shared a video clip bearing the news. Mina, Sana and Momo are adding the venue to their tour in Japan, which began in Saitama on Nov. 2. The tour, trio's first in the country, is named after its second EP “Haute Couture.” Meanwhile, Twice is set to release 14th EP “Strategy” on Dec. 6, fronted by titular track featuring Megan Thee Stallion. On Thursday in the US, the group will also become the first to appear on Amazon Music Live, a weekly concert series. Lovelyz to host concert in Japan

(Credit: Woollim Entertainment) (Credit: Woollim Entertainment)