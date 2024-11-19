BTS’ Jin releases ‘Running Wild’ remix album

Jin of BTS is releasing the remix album, “Running Wild (Remixes),” at 2 p.m., Tuesday.

The album contains eight versions of “Running Wild,” the main song in Jin’s first solo album “Happy.”

The eight versions are the original version, instrumental, extended, band, ballad, holiday, Afropop and UK Garage versions.

The extended version features an extra chorus, intensifying the song's energy, while the band version amplifies the song’s genre appeal, with a powerful electric guitar solo in the latter half that boosts the track's energetic vibe.

The ballad remix offers a contrasting emotional depth, transforming the song into a rock ballad with emotive piano and acoustic guitar arrangements.

The holiday remix reinterprets the song with a clear, jingling bell sound, brass instruments and upbeat piano chords, evoking a festive, Christmas carol-like atmosphere.

The Afropop remix introduces a captivating electric guitar riff, deep bass, and trumpet melodies, combining to create a laid-back yet rhythmic flow characteristic of the Afropop genre.

The final UK garage remix version infuses the song with a driving beat and mysterious, atmospheric synthesizer sounds that add to the track's allure.

The original “Running Wild” released on Friday debuted at No. 8 on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global chart, marking Jin's highest solo chart ranking to date.

It also topped the Oricon’s Daily Digital Single Ranking chart on the day of its release.

Jin is set to perform “Running Wild” on the popular American NBC program “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Thursday.