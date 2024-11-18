[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen subunit BSS to return soon: report

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen subunit BSS to return soon: reportBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Nov. 18, 2024 - 15:27
The return of Seventeen subunit trio BSS is pending, according to a local media report Monday.
The subunit of Seungkwan, Dogyeom and Hoshi had already finished shooting a music video in Seoul, it added.
The group's agency, Pledis Entertainment, only said it would make an announcement when the date is finalized.
The trio was launched in 2018 with digital single “Just Do It” and dropped first single album “Second Wind” in February last year. It nabbed eight trophies from TV music chart shows with the lead track from the single album, “Fighting (Feat. Lee Youngji).” The upbeat tune was used as an official cheering track for Korean athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Separately, Seventeen announced Monday that the group added dates to the Asian leg of the tour Right Here, expanding it to 30 live shows across 14 cities in the region from mid-January to mid-February.
TXT’s 7th EP hits Billboard 200 at No. 2
Tomorrow X Together claimed the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 with its seventh mini album, according to the publication’s chart preview published Sunday in the US.
“The Star Chapter: Sanctuary” is the five-member act’s 11th album to enter the chart – eight Korean albums and three Japanese – the second most albums for a K-pop act after only BTS.
The extended play sold over 1.57 million copies in the first week and became its fifth consecutive million-seller. It also topped Oricon’s Daily, Weekly and Weekly Combined Album Rankings. Main track “Over the Moon” also earned the band first place on TV music chart shows twice.
Earlier this month, TXT held an encore concert in Seoul wrapping up its third international tour, Act : Promise, which took the group to 17 cities for 28 concerts.
Babymonster announces 1st world tour plan
Babymonster will embark on its first international tour in January next year, label YG Entertainment announced Monday.
The rookie girl group will kick off the tour with a concert in Seoul and will visit New Jersey and Los Angeles in the following months, under “Hello Monsters.” It will visit fans in more cities that are to be announced soon.
The group of seven dropped first studio album “Drip” earlier this month. The album debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 149, becoming its first entry on the main albums chart. The titular track ranked No. 16 and No. 30 on its Global Excl. US and Global 200.
Meanwhile, “Like That,” a side track from its first EP, surpassed 100 million streams on Spotify on Saturday, following “Batter Up” and “Sheesh.”
Enhypen’s 2nd LP repack sells record 1.4m
Enhypen set a sales record with “Romance: Untold – Daydream –,” a reissue of its second full album, agency Belift Lab said Monday.
It sold more than 1.4 million copies in the first week and broke the first-week sales record for a repackaged album from a K-pop act. The band added two songs to second LP “Romance: Untold,” which had contained 10 tracks. One of the two new songs and focus track “No Doubt” topped the Real Time and Daily Top 100 on Line Music in Japan, while the repack topped iTunes Top Albums Chart in three regions.
The second LP sold over 2.34 million units in the first week, a career high for the septet.
