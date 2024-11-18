[Today’s K-pop] Seventeen subunit BSS to return soon: report

The return of Seventeen subunit trio BSS is pending, according to a local media report Monday.

The subunit of Seungkwan, Dogyeom and Hoshi had already finished shooting a music video in Seoul, it added.

The group's agency, Pledis Entertainment, only said it would make an announcement when the date is finalized.

The trio was launched in 2018 with digital single “Just Do It” and dropped first single album “Second Wind” in February last year. It nabbed eight trophies from TV music chart shows with the lead track from the single album, “Fighting (Feat. Lee Youngji).” The upbeat tune was used as an official cheering track for Korean athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Separately, Seventeen announced Monday that the group added dates to the Asian leg of the tour Right Here, expanding it to 30 live shows across 14 cities in the region from mid-January to mid-February.

