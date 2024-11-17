Former Riize member Seunghan to debut solo next year

Seunghan, who left boy band Riize due to a controversy surrounding his private life, is set to debut as a solo artist in the latter half of next year.

SM Entertainment announced that Seunghan is preparing for his solo debut, which is targeted for the second half of 2025. The agency stated, “He is undergoing systematic training, receiving support in production, management and other areas necessary for a solo debut.”

“Updates regarding Seunghan will be shared through his newly launched official social media account. As a solo artist, he aims to showcase a new side of himself and pursue his talents and dreams. We kindly ask for your warm support and attention,” the agency continued.

Seunghan debuted in September last year as a member of the seven-member boy group Riize. However, he faced criticism after photos from his trainee days surfaced online, showing him spending time with a girlfriend and smoking in public while underage. Following the controversy, Seunghan halted his activities in November last year, and Riize continued as a six-member group.

About 10 months later, on Oct. 11, SM Entertainment announced Seunghan’s return to the group, stating, “Riize’s next chapter will hold greater meaning with all seven members together.” The announcement was met with strong opposition from fans, known as Briize. Funeral wreaths demanding his removal were sent to SM’s headquarters in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, while boycotts of Riize merchandise gained traction on social media.

Two days later, on Oct. 13, SM Entertainment reversed its decision, announcing that Seunghan had voluntarily chosen to leave the group. In a handwritten letter posted on the fan community platform Weverse, Seunghan wrote, “I believe that stepping down from the team is the best path for everyone. I don’t want to cause further confusion or hurt for the fans, nor do I wish to harm the members or the company anymore.”