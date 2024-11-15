BTS Jin releases 1st solo album ‘Happy’

Jin of BTS released his first solo album, “Happy,” on Friday.

The album explores the journey of finding happiness and features themes of love, excitement, courage and positivity.

Through the album, Jin describes himself as a "ray of sunshine," hoping listeners will find happiness through his music.

“It’s meaningful to release a solo album. I hope that Army (the BTS fandom) enjoys it. I’d like for everyone who listens to this album to feel happy. This album is filled with my personal taste so I’d love it if people said things like, ‘This song is great’ or ‘I want to listen to it again.’ That would make me really happy,” Jin said in a press release Friday.

“Happy” includes six track, including lead single “I’ll Be There,” along with “Another Level,” “Falling,” “Heart on the Window (Feat. Wendy of Red Velvet)” and “I Will Come to You.”

“This album is based on the band sounds I really love. Band music sounds even more exciting when performed live, so I recommend imagining how it might feel to hear these songs in a concert setting while listening,” he added.

Jin wrote the lyrics to "I Will Come to You," a song that expresses his heartfelt emotions to fans.

“After becoming a trainee, I jotted down some feelings, like ‘Fans are waiting for me, I need to sing, I need to perform,’ which were honest emotions at the time. I looked back on those feelings and wrote lyrics that expressed my longing to return to the fans as soon as possible, ” said Jin. "I hope my fans can feel that emotion."

In addition to the album release, Jin engaged with fans through a special live broadcast on global fan platform Weverse on Friday.

Jin is also to hold fan showcase events on Saturday and Sunday at the Jangchung Arena in Seoul.