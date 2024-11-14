NewJeans reassure fans after giving ultimatum to Ador

NewJeans members reassured fans after issuing an ultimatum to Ador that they would terminate their exclusive contracts if certain demands, including former CEO Min Hee-jin’s reinstatement, were not met.

“Just in case, do not worry about us. Everyone has an important stage in their lives and for us, it’s just now. Don’t worry about us when taking the test,” Hanni of NewJeans shared on the fan community app Phoning on Wednesday, a day ahead of Korea's college entrance exam, the Suneung.

“You must have been surprised watching the news but we are okay so do not worry about us. We hope you do your best in your test tomorrow,” said Danielle of NewJeans.

Their messages came after they sent a certified letter Wednesday to their agency, Ador, giving it 14 days to resolve their grievances with the label.

The group demanded: a public apology from the Hybe subsidiary manager who had told another girl group member to ignore Hanni, the reinstatement of Min as CEO of Ador, the deleting of content released without their consent, the resolution of the conflict with director Shin Woo-seok of Dolphin Kidnapping Group and an audit of company misconduct against NewJeans resulting in the loss of work.

“We miss the NewJeans that was filled with dreams alongside Min Hee-jin, and the music, performances and new, creative activities we were to show,” wrote NewJeans.

The members added that they would terminate their exclusive contracts with Ador if their demands are not met.

Ador confirmed receipt of the letter on Thursday.

"We have received the certified letter this morning and are currently reviewing it to understand the specific requests. We will do our best to resolve the matter wisely and ensure continued partnership with the artist," the company told The Korea Herald.