Sejong mayor sees Korean studies as solution for demographic crisis

Sejong Mayor Choi Min-ho (Damda Studio) Sejong Mayor Choi Min-ho (Damda Studio)

The growing popularity of the Korean language could help address Korea's demographic crisis, Sejong City Mayor Choi Min-ho said Wednesday. Speaking at the Global Business Forum, held at Simone in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province, Choi said Koreans should be more open to a multicultural society, and that Hangeul could play a key role. “It is good that Hangeul is called the pride of Korea. But it can be something more that helps with Korea’s low-fertility crisis,” he said. Choi stressed that Koreans should accept their country being open to a multicultural and heterogeneous society, and spreading the Korean language to foreign nationals can mitigate possible problems in the future. “(In a multicultural society) what's most important is the recognition of shared culture among its members. Regardless of skin color and nationality, we need to help them feel that they’re Koreans if they live in Korea,” Choi said. “For that, people need to share a language. Koreans should study their language to refine it and make it more systematic,” the mayor added.

Sejong Mayor Choi Min-ho speeches on Wednesday on the GBF, held at Simone in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province. (Damda Studio) Sejong Mayor Choi Min-ho speeches on Wednesday on the GBF, held at Simone in Uiwang, Gyeonggi Province. (Damda Studio)

The city with the Government Complex was named after King Sejong the Great, who promulgated the Korean writing system Hangeul and tried to entrench it in Korean culture. Choi served as the head of the National Agency for Administrative City Construction in 2011, which was responsible for the planned city, and worked to enhance the city’s link to Hangeul, naming around 1,100 roads in the city with words of Korean origin, according to the mayor. Choi also mentioned the Korean writer Han Kang, who won this year's Nobel Prize in literature. “It is a very welcome (development), and translating our literature into other languages is also significant. But, now, we also aim to support foreign nationals who write their works in Korean,” the mayor said. “People abroad with high levels of literary and cultural knowledge can learn Korean and write works in Korean. I hope Korean can be the language in which they can express their academic and cultural universe,” he added.

Sejong Mayor Choi Min-ho speeches on the GBF. (Damda Studio) Sejong Mayor Choi Min-ho speeches on the GBF. (Damda Studio)