Dogs gifted by Turkmenistan's president move into zoo

Most Popular
-
6
Korean shipbuilders upbeat on Trump’s call for collaboration
-
7
LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal
-
8
Student backlash erupts as Dongduk Women's University weighs coed future
-
9
Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns
-
10
BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’
Dogs gifted by Turkmenistan's president move into zooBy Choi Jae-hee
Published : Nov. 12, 2024 - 13:13
Two dogs that President Yoon Suk Yeol received from Turkmenistan settled into their new home at Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon, South of Seoul, the presidential office said Tuesday.
A pair of Turkmen shepherd puppies known as “Alabai” were gifted to Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee from the Central Asian country’s president Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov during their meeting in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat in June.
The Alabai puppies, Happy and Joy, have been living at the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul since they arrived here at around 40 days old. Now, seven months old, they have grown into large dogs, each standing about 170 centimeters tall and weighing over 40 kilograms.
The presidential office said it decided to separate them from other pets living at the presidential residence for safety reasons.
Known as pet lovers, the presidential couple currently raises six dogs and five cats at their official residence.
The presidential office designated Seoul Grand Park's zoo as a care facility for the Alabais considering its proximity to Seoul for easy transport and ample space for the dogs to move around.
After a period of health assessments, Happy and Joy will join 10 other large dogs that are already housed at the zoo.
More from Headlines
-
Dialogue launches without junior doctors, main opposition
-
LG eyes footing in aerospace with possible SpaceX deal
-
Seoul to begin UAM demonstration services in 2025