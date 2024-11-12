Dogs gifted by Turkmenistan's president move into zoo

President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee pose for a photo with Turkmenistan's president Serdar Berdimuhamedov and his wife while holding the Central Asian country's national dog breed, the Alabai, at a state banquet held at a hotel in Ashgabat on June 10. (Newsis)

Two dogs that President Yoon Suk Yeol received from Turkmenistan settled into their new home at Seoul Grand Park in Gwacheon, South of Seoul, the presidential office said Tuesday.

A pair of Turkmen shepherd puppies known as “Alabai” were gifted to Yoon and first lady Kim Keon Hee from the Central Asian country’s president Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov during their meeting in the Turkmen capital of Ashgabat in June.

The Alabai puppies, Happy and Joy, have been living at the presidential residence in Hannam-dong, Seoul since they arrived here at around 40 days old. Now, seven months old, they have grown into large dogs, each standing about 170 centimeters tall and weighing over 40 kilograms.

The presidential office said it decided to separate them from other pets living at the presidential residence for safety reasons.

Known as pet lovers, the presidential couple currently raises six dogs and five cats at their official residence.

The presidential office designated Seoul Grand Park's zoo as a care facility for the Alabais considering its proximity to Seoul for easy transport and ample space for the dogs to move around.

After a period of health assessments, Happy and Joy will join 10 other large dogs that are already housed at the zoo.