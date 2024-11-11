Most Popular
Blackpink’s Lisa nabs 2 trophies at 2024 MTV EMA
Jimin of BTS wins Best K-pop, Le Sserafim wins Best PushBy Hong Yoo
Published : Nov. 11, 2024 - 15:52
Blackpink’s Lisa took home two trophies at Europe’s biggest music awards ceremony, the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards, held Sunday at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena.
The Thai K-pop singer won Biggest Fans and Best Collaboration for “New Woman,” her work with the Spanish pop star Rosalia.
Jimin of BTS nabbed Best K-pop, an award previously won by his group member Jungkook in 2023 and by BTS in 2021.
Jimin’s second solo album “Muse” and its main track "Who," released in July, continue to enjoy immense popularity on various global charts.
The album and the main song charted on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts for 15 consecutive weeks, while remaining on the UK Official Chart for 16 weeks.
Le Sserafim made history by becoming the first K-pop girl group to win Best Push, an award given to the artist who showed the best performance among those who appeared on MTV’s artist introduction program “MTV Push Campaign” over the past year.
“Just performing in the UK for the first time was incredible, but we never imagined winning an award. We’re deeply grateful to all the fans who have supported our journey. This award was only possible because of everyone who has always shown their support. We dedicate this honor to our fans,” said Le Sserafim in a statement after the awards.
The group nabbed the same trophy at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards in September.
Le Sserafim took to the stage at this year's ceremony, voguing to its fourth mini album’s track “Chasing Lightning” accompanied by a mega-crew of 20 dancers.
The group also performed “Crazy,” making a 360-degree use of the stage.
The star of this year’s ceremony was Taylor Swift, who swept four major awards-- Best Video, Best Artist, Best Live and Best US Act.
American pop star Sabrina Carpenter took home the award for Best Song with her hit track “Espresso.”
British synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys received the Pop Pioneer award in recognition of their 40-year career. They also performed alongside the Manchester Camerata orchestra at the event.
