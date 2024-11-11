Blackpink’s Lisa nabs 2 trophies at 2024 MTV EMA

Rosalia and Lisa (Tyler Kohlhoff) Rosalia and Lisa (Tyler Kohlhoff)

Blackpink’s Lisa took home two trophies at Europe’s biggest music awards ceremony, the 2024 MTV Europe Music Awards, held Sunday at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena. The Thai K-pop singer won Biggest Fans and Best Collaboration for “New Woman,” her work with the Spanish pop star Rosalia. Jimin of BTS nabbed Best K-pop, an award previously won by his group member Jungkook in 2023 and by BTS in 2021. Jimin’s second solo album “Muse” and its main track "Who," released in July, continue to enjoy immense popularity on various global charts. The album and the main song charted on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 charts for 15 consecutive weeks, while remaining on the UK Official Chart for 16 weeks.

Le Sserafim perform at the 2024 MTV EMA held at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on Sunday (MTV EMA) Le Sserafim perform at the 2024 MTV EMA held at Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena on Sunday (MTV EMA)