Most Popular
-
1
Sought by prosecutors: Key man in Yoon presidential couple’s political drama
-
2
N. Korea jams GPS signals, affecting ships, civilian aircraft: JCS
-
3
Top court to review SK chief’s $1b divorce settlement
-
4
[Weekender] AI is silently changing our work: 7 professionals share how
-
5
Yoon says S. Korea-US alliance will immediately strike NK if it attempts nuclear attack: Newsweek
-
6
Yoon to convene emergency security, economic meeting to discuss Trump's return
-
7
Fire erupts at POSCO Pohang plant; 1 worker injured
-
8
US announces charges in alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Trump
-
9
Drug use rises, but 13 addiction clinics treated no one last year: report
-
10
K-pop group Seventeen honored by Los Angeles for contribution to music
BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’By Hong Yoo
Published : Nov. 10, 2024 - 15:08
Jin of BTS unveiled a poster for “Running Wild,” the main track on his upcoming first solo album, “Happy.”
The artist shared the vintage-style poster, featuring himself and a dog running down a wide road towards a city skyline, on BTS’ official social media on Sunday.
“Running Wild” is a pop-rock number with new wave sounds.
Jin aims to spread happiness through this song with a warm melody that sings about running passionately toward hope.
Gary Barlow from legendary British pop band Take That took part in producing the track.
Jin’s first solo album carries five B-side tracks -- “I’ll Be There,” “Another Level,” “Falling,” “Heart on the Window (Ft. Wendy)” and “I Will Come To You.”
“I’ll Be There” was released on Oct. 25, prior to the official album drop scheduled for Nov. 15.
The song debuted at No. 9 on Spotify’s latest Daily Top Song Global Chart and topped Oricon’s Daily Digital Single upon its release.
Earlier this month, Grammy.com selected "Happy" as one of November’s highly anticipated albums.
This album comes two years after the release of Jin's and Coldplay's collaborative single, "The Astronaut."
More from Headlines
-
Yoon struggles amid lowest approval rating
-
Why private reading academies thrive
-
Fire at Posco plant in Pohang extinguished, but raises safety concerns