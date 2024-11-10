BTS’ Jin to spread happiness with 1st solo album ‘Happy’

Jin's track poster for "Running Wild," the main song for his first solo album "Happy" (BigHit Music)

Jin of BTS unveiled a poster for “Running Wild,” the main track on his upcoming first solo album, “Happy.”

The artist shared the vintage-style poster, featuring himself and a dog running down a wide road towards a city skyline, on BTS’ official social media on Sunday.

“Running Wild” is a pop-rock number with new wave sounds.

Jin aims to spread happiness through this song with a warm melody that sings about running passionately toward hope.

Gary Barlow from legendary British pop band Take That took part in producing the track.

Jin’s first solo album carries five B-side tracks -- “I’ll Be There,” “Another Level,” “Falling,” “Heart on the Window (Ft. Wendy)” and “I Will Come To You.”

“I’ll Be There” was released on Oct. 25, prior to the official album drop scheduled for Nov. 15.

The song debuted at No. 9 on Spotify’s latest Daily Top Song Global Chart and topped Oricon’s Daily Digital Single upon its release.

Earlier this month, Grammy.com selected "Happy" as one of November’s highly anticipated albums.

This album comes two years after the release of Jin's and Coldplay's collaborative single, "The Astronaut."