Chipmakers urged to leverage AI edge in tackling uncertainties

Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken Feb. 17, 2023. (Reuters-Yonhap) Semiconductor chips are seen on a printed circuit board in this illustration picture taken Feb. 17, 2023. (Reuters-Yonhap)

Donald Trump's second presidency is unsettling the chip industry globally, after the outspoken leader had publicly threatened during his campaign to cut subsidies for chipmakers and raise tariffs on foreign firms. South Korea, home to the world’s top two memory chip-makers, is no exception. Experts suggest that Korea should leverage its strengths in artificial intelligence chips and further bolster ties with the new US administration. One of the imminent concerns is the possibility of the Trump administration repealing the predecessor's CHIPS and Science Act, aimed at attracting chipmakers to build advanced chip factories on American soil by providing billions of dollars of federal funding. Trump has called the act "so bad," and insisted that imposing tariffs is the way to push companies to build chip factories in the US, rather than via federal subsidies and tax credits. If Trump undertakes the process of repealing the CHIPS and Science Act, it could deal a major blow to Samsung Electronics and SK hynix, which are currently building chip factories in the US and awaiting grants promised by the US Commerce Department for their significant investments. Under the Biden administration, the US Commerce Department promised Samsung Electronics up to $6.4 billion in funding for the chip giant's construction of a $45 billion chip foundry facility in Taylor, Texas. SK hynix is waiting for up to $450 million of federal subsidies for its investment of $3.87 billion to build an advanced chip packaging plant in Indiana. Given Trump's critical remarks, analysts predict he could attempt to repeal the bipartisan CHIPS Act. Others believe Trump would likely attempt minor changes, such as reducing the amount of subsidies or changing the workforce requirements for the ongoing projects. "There is a possibility for the Trump administration to propose new terms of negotiation to chip firms related to granting the promised subsidies. It may ask companies to invest more to receive the funds, or reduce the amount of the benefits," the Korea Institute for Industrial Economics and Trade said in its report.

Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump takes the stage to address supporters at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, Wednesday. (Reuters-Yonhap) Republican presidential nominee and former US President Donald Trump takes the stage to address supporters at his rally, at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, US, Wednesday. (Reuters-Yonhap)