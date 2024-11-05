Sports ministry demands strong measures from KFA amid coach hiring irregularities

Chung Mong-gyu (left), president of the Korea Football Association, responds to questions from lawmakers during the comprehensive National Assembly audit by the Committee of Culture, Sports and Tourism held on Oct. 24. (Yonhap)

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism demanded Tuesday that the Korean Football Association take strong action following the discovery of irregularities in the process of appointing Hong Myung-bo as coach of the national soccer team.

The ministry’s demand included a suspension or harsher disciplinary action against high-level officials, including Chairman Chung Mong-gyu, who has been at the helm of the football governing body since 2013.

Amid concerns that the KFA might not act decisively, the ministry issued a strong warning, stating it would apply maximum pressure if the association imposed a lenient punishment.

“It is a demand, not a recommendation. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has the authority to request disciplinary action, and the judgment on that matter is to be made by the Fairness Committee of the Korea Football Association," said Choi Hyun-joon, inspector general for the ministry, during a press conference on Tuesday, adding, "We expect the KFA to make a decision that reflects public opinion and upholds high standard."

"However, if it falls short, the ministry will take all possible policy actions, including reducing the subsidies provided to the KFA. We are fully committed to ensuring that the KFA becomes a well-functioning organization with fair and transparent decision-making processes," he added.

Choi stated that the KFA must respond to the ministry's disciplinary demands within a month. If the KFA appeals, the ministry will review it within two months.

In announcing the final findings of its investigation into the Korea Football Association, the ministry also urged the association to take measures to rectify the procedural flaws.

The KFA has come under fire since appointing Hong as head coach of the men's national team in July, with critics claiming the association skipped a proper vetting process, opting for an impromptu meeting over a formal interview.

The ministry, in response, has urged the KFA to "address procedural flaws" in Hong's hiring. This would entail revisiting the selection process, allowing the National Teams Committee -- responsible for coaching appointments -- to recommend new candidates for board approval.

However, this action may not lead to Hong's dismissal.

Recognizing that the men's national team is currently in the World Cup qualifying campaign, Choi emphasized that the ministry is not specifically urging the KFA to dismiss Hong.

"Due to these serious procedural issues, we are urging the KFA to take corrective measures," said the ministry official. "As part of that process, the KFA can either choose to keep coach Hong or terminate his contract. Ultimately, that decision lies with the KFA."

Choi stated that the KFA may opt to reopen the coaching search for the men's national team, allowing for the possibility of Hong being nominated and rehired, provided the KFA follows the proper procedures. This includes having its National Teams Committee conduct the search and obtaining final approval from the board of directors in person.

Choi said the probe, which began July 29, also uncovered rule violations when the KFA hired Jurgen Klinsmann, Hong's predecessor, in early 2023.

According to the ministry, the National Teams Committee is required to nominate a candidate for final approval by the board of directors, in accordance with KFA rules. The ministry noted that Chung proceeded to interview Klinsmann without the authority to directly engage in the hiring process. Additionally, the ministry stated that Klinsmann's appointment was never brought to a vote by the board of directors.

The ministry's investigation also identified problems with the KFA's hiring of coaches across different levels of the national team who did not have proper coaching certifications. Many of those coaches were not approved by the KFA's board of directors, according to the ministry.

The ministry also raised issues with Chung's ill-advised attempt in March 2023 to pardon 48 former players who had been disciplined for match-fixing charges.

Regarding FIFA’s warning to the KFA of possible sanctions if the association fails to uphold its obligation to operate independently amid the ministry's investigation, the official said the ministry "respects" both the FIFA statutes and the KFA's autonomy.

"We firmly believe that we have not violated FIFA's policies. FIFA also requires its member associations to adhere to its rules. From what I understand, FIFA views our investigation as an effort to promote good governance within the KFA,” Choi noted.