SHINee’s Minho unveils new musical style in first solo album

Minho of SHINee released his first full-length solo album, "Call Back," on Monday, showcasing a new musical style distinct from his previous work with the boy band. Coming nearly two years after his solo debut EP, "Chase," in December 2022, the new album comprises 10 tracks, including the titular track that promises to immerse listeners in Minho’s expanded emotional and musical range.

The eponymous “Call Back” is a pop song featuring a deep bass line, a lyrical yet intense piano melody and an upbeat guitar riff that brings energy to the track. Its lyrics reflect a fearless determination to convey emotions openly, with Minho’s heartfelt vocals.

“Initially, I wanted a different song as the title track,” Minho said at a press conference for the album in Seoul on Monday. “For over 17 years with SHINee, every full-length album featured powerful, intense songs with strong performances. Naturally, I wanted that same energy for my first solo album, especially since SM is known for that style. But after talking it over with the agency, they convinced me it was time to establish my unique sound and break away from the predictable. It made perfect sense.”

The music video for “Call Back” presents two sides of Minho: one hesitating over a callback and the other confidently embracing it. The video also showcases a carefree, spirited choreography, enhancing the song’s liberating mood.

“The choreography for ‘Call Back’ was crafted by popular dance crew We Dem Boyz, known for their long-limbed style that mirrors my own. Their moves bring an expansive, refreshing energy, and I think viewers will feel that sense of openness,” Minho said.