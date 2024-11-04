SHINee’s Minho unveils new musical style in first solo album

Most Popular
SHINee’s Minho unveils new musical style in first solo albumBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Nov. 4, 2024 - 15:21
Minho of SHINee released his first full-length solo album, "Call Back," on Monday, showcasing a new musical style distinct from his previous work with the boy band. Coming nearly two years after his solo debut EP, "Chase," in December 2022, the new album comprises 10 tracks, including the titular track that promises to immerse listeners in Minho’s expanded emotional and musical range.
The eponymous “Call Back” is a pop song featuring a deep bass line, a lyrical yet intense piano melody and an upbeat guitar riff that brings energy to the track. Its lyrics reflect a fearless determination to convey emotions openly, with Minho’s heartfelt vocals.
“Initially, I wanted a different song as the title track,” Minho said at a press conference for the album in Seoul on Monday. “For over 17 years with SHINee, every full-length album featured powerful, intense songs with strong performances. Naturally, I wanted that same energy for my first solo album, especially since SM is known for that style. But after talking it over with the agency, they convinced me it was time to establish my unique sound and break away from the predictable. It made perfect sense.”
The music video for “Call Back” presents two sides of Minho: one hesitating over a callback and the other confidently embracing it. The video also showcases a carefree, spirited choreography, enhancing the song’s liberating mood.
“The choreography for ‘Call Back’ was crafted by popular dance crew We Dem Boyz, known for their long-limbed style that mirrors my own. Their moves bring an expansive, refreshing energy, and I think viewers will feel that sense of openness,” Minho said.
The fifth track, “Something About U,” leaves a bold impression with its weighty kick and groovy bass. Dynamic drums intensify its ambience, while the lyrics express a desire to get closer to someone intriguing, capturing Minho’s magnetic charm. He noted that he insisted on including “Something About U.”
“I can be stubborn, but for this album, I let go of some of that. Many staff members working with me have been around since my debut and know me better than I know myself. I incorporated their input, but I couldn’t let go of including a track that truly reflects my own taste -- track No. 5 is exactly that.”
The seventh track, “Affection,” is an Afrobeat-inspired R&B pop song marking Minho’s first venture into the genre. With sultry lyrics that depict gradually falling for someone, like sinking into deep water, the song layers a sensual mood.
The singer also shared his excitement for his upcoming concerts on Nov. 30 and Dec. 1 in Seoul.
“I plan to show everything I’ve got. Since I haven’t released many solo albums, I’ll be performing every single track I’ve put out. That’s the charm of a first solo concert -- there’s no need to pick and choose, so you’ll get to experience it all,” he said.
