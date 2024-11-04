Buddhist temple plays matchmaker for 7 couples

Participants in the matchmaking templestay program at the Baekyangsa Temple in South Jeolla Province are seen in this photo provided by the Korean Buddhist Foundation for Social Welfare. (Korean Buddhist Foundation for Social Welfare)

Seven couples were matched in the latest edition of a popular Templestay matchmaking program conducted by South Korea's largest Buddhist sect, that wrapped up on Sunday.

The two-day Templestay program "Naneun Jeollo" (I Go to the Temple), for young men and women across the country, was held from Saturday to Sunday at Baekyangsa Temple in South Jeolla Province. Organized by the Jogye Order's social outreach arm, the Korean Buddhist Foundation for Social Welfare, twelve men and 12 women were selected out of 947 applicants for the increasingly popular matchmaking Templestay program that launched in 2012.

The participants took part in activities such as cooking, tea drinking, and strolling through the scenic landscape around the historic Buddhist temple, which was established in the 6th century at Baegamsan Mountain.

"It gives me great joy to see young couples and families visiting the temple... I hope the couples that met (in the program) can have lasting relationships," said Ven. Mugong, the abbot of the temple. He presented the matched couples with a small cash reward, in a gesture encouraging them to sustain their new relationships.

An earlier rendition of the program in August, held at Naksansa Temple in Gangwon Province, resulted in six couples being matched.

The Korean Buddhist Foundation for Social Welfare will hold a reunion for all participants of this year's programs on Dec. 14-15 at the Korean Culture Training Institute in Gongju, South Chungcheong Province. The first session of next year's temple matchmaking program will be held at Ssanggyesa Temple in South Gyeongsang Province in the spring.