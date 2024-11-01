Babymonster showcases YG-style hip hop with 1st LP ‘Drip’

Babymonster on Friday released its first album, “Drip,” featuring a title track composed by G-Dragon.

The group's first full-length studio album contains nine tracks, including the two main songs "Drip" and "Clik Clak."

“We hope that this album shows how much we’ve grown over a year during which we had diverse experiences, such as going on a fan-meet tour,” said Rami of Babymonster, during a press conference at YG Entertainment's headquarters in Seoul on the day of the album’s release.

Babymonster sought to showcase YG-style hip hop, while adding their unique teen spirit.

“If you watch the music video for ‘Drip,’ you can see us doing some free-style dance and each of us enjoying the shoot instead of showing off intense choreography. I think that’s YG-style hip hop. If our previous song ‘Sheesh’ was hardcore hip hop, this one is an easy and ready-to-enjoy style of hip hop,” said Rora of Babymonster.

“We also tried to add our teen spirit to it through colorful stage costumes and makeup as well as diverse hair styling,” added Ahyeon.

G-Dragon, once a YG artist, took part in composing the title track "Drip."

“He sent us a demo which he recorded. We analyzed the demo to follow his style and swag as much as possible,” said Asa of Babymonster.

The album also features a song in which all members rap, a first for the group.

“Even our vocal members rap in one of the two main songs, ‘Clik Clak,’ to show something new. We also have a music video for this track and it’s in black and white. You will see our cool gestures and facial expressions," said Rora.

The album includes “Woke Up In Tokyo,” a duet by the two Japanese members in the group -- Ruka and Asa -- who also took part in writing the lyrics.

“At first, all the lyrics were in English but we thought that it would be fun to add some Japanese words to it so we did. They are mostly easy words that even foreign nationals can understand,” said Asa.

Ruka and Asa also wrote the lyrics for the B-side track, “Love In My Heart,” which the group will be performing on local TV music programs along with the two main tracks.

Babymonster looks forward to embarking on its first world tour next year.