[Photo News] Ioniq 9 sneak peek

[Photo News] Ioniq 9 sneak peekBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 30, 2024 - 13:26
Hyundai Motor teases the Ioniq 9, their newest electric offering in the large sport utility vehicle market. This SUV isn't just big on size -- it is also big on style and efficiency. The design is inspired by the smooth lines of a boat, slashing air resistance and boosting the SUV’s efficiency. The teaser hints at a flowing roofline for increased headroom and a silhouette that suggests a spacious cabin. Hyundai will fully reveal the Ioniq 9 next month. (Hyundai Motor Company)

Korea Herald

Articles by Korea Herald
