Seventeen’s Seungkwan releases lengthy message amid Hybe controversy over internal documents

Seventeen’s Seungkwan posted a lengthy message on social media Tuesday complaining about the treatment of pop stars here.

The post was considered by some readers to be a criticism of Hybe, following a controversy surrounding an internal document disclosed during a National Assembly audit.

The document included derogatory remarks about the physical appearance of K-pop artists.

Seventeen is under Pledis Entertainment, a subsidiary of Hybe, and Seungkwan's remarks can be seen as the first internal criticism related to the ongoing document controversy.

"I can no longer remain silent now that a lot of things that have happened recently have hurt my people, my fans, my group members and other hard-working artists," Seungkwan began his Instagram post.

He continued, "Everyone working hard in the K-pop industry including our members are those who truly love what they do. Being a celebrity is a job that I chose, and there are things that I need to endure for the love I receive. But I do not believe that this job should be one where we suffer to the point of being eaten away by it."

Seungkwan emphasized that idols were not merely individuals who have had an easy path in their careers, stating, "We are people who have endured pain and collapse, and have fought hard to show our best selves to our fans on stage. I hope you do not underestimate idols."

He added, "You have no right to belittle our narratives. This goes not only for us, but for other artists as well. We are not your items. I hope you do not think you can use and enjoy us at will."

He concluded with a heartfelt plea, "Please stop the damage that you cannot take responsibility for. It is my sincere wish not to see myself, my members, and all our hardworking colleagues, as well as the dedicated staff and fans, get hurt any longer."

While Seungkwan did not specify who he was addressing in his post, online communities have interpreted his message as directed at Hybe, especially considering the ongoing controversy surrounding the internal document evaluating idol groups.