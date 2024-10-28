Home

Taeyeon to release new album ‘Letter To Myself’ in November

By Hong Yoo

Published : Oct. 28, 2024 - 15:30

    • Link copied

A teaser clip of Taeyeon's upcoming EP A teaser clip of Taeyeon's upcoming EP "Letter To Myself" (SM Entertainment)

Taeyeon of the legendary K-pop girl group Girls' Generation will release her sixth EP, “Letter To Myself,” on Nov. 18.

She posted a short clip teasing her upcoming release on her official YouTube channel on Monday.

The clip shows Tayeon writing a letter in front of a window in a room.

The album features six tracks, including title track "Letter To Myself."

This album comes approximately a year after her previous release, “To. X,” which continues to enjoy remarkable success on major local music charts.

Recently, Taeyeon collaborated with British singer Sam Smith on a remix of his hit "I’m Not The Only One" to celebrate his 10th anniversary in the music industry.

In addition to her musical endeavors, Taeyeon has been a steady presence on TV variety shows and commercials as well as original soundtracks.

“Letter To Myself” can be preordered online and offline at record stores.

