Taeyeon to release new album ‘Letter To Myself’ in November

Taeyeon to release new album ‘Letter To Myself’ in NovemberBy Hong Yoo
Published : Oct. 28, 2024 - 15:30
Taeyeon of the legendary K-pop girl group Girls' Generation will release her sixth EP, “Letter To Myself,” on Nov. 18.
She posted a short clip teasing her upcoming release on her official YouTube channel on Monday.
The clip shows Tayeon writing a letter in front of a window in a room.
The album features six tracks, including title track "Letter To Myself."
This album comes approximately a year after her previous release, “To. X,” which continues to enjoy remarkable success on major local music charts.
Recently, Taeyeon collaborated with British singer Sam Smith on a remix of his hit "I’m Not The Only One" to celebrate his 10th anniversary in the music industry.
In addition to her musical endeavors, Taeyeon has been a steady presence on TV variety shows and commercials as well as original soundtracks.
“Letter To Myself” can be preordered online and offline at record stores.
