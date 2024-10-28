103 autumn foliage paths in Seoul

Most Popular
-
1
Signs point to N. Korean troops in Russia-Ukraine combat zone
-
2
[Exclusive] Korean adoptee sisters meet for the first time in 39 years
-
3
Rose's 'Apt.' redefines K-pop's global appeal
-
4
Two years on, thousands mourn Itaewon tragedy, calling for accountability
-
5
[Herald Interview] Love for K-drama, food defines 'Secret Ingredient'
103 autumn foliage paths in SeoulBy Lim Jae-seong
Published : Oct. 28, 2024 - 15:01
Seoul City introduced 103 streets and trails where pedestrians can enjoy the fall foliage of around 70,000 deciduous varieties, including maple, ginkgo, cherry and metasequoia trees.
The list revealed last Wednesday introduces well-known fall foliage spots such as Deoksugung-gil along the wall of Seoul’s Deoksugung, Songpanaru Park around Seokchon Lake in southern Seoul and Ansan Trail in Seodaemun-gu, western Seoul, as well as routes for a brief stroll in nearby residential areas.
The total combined length of the foliage paths reaches 158 kilometers.
The list can be seen on the “Story in Seoul” page of the Seoul Metropolitan Government website and the online interactive map for living information in Seoul, “Smart Seoul Map.”
Seoul city center’s foliage peak is expected to be in early November. Bukhansan Park, located on the northern border of the city, will see its most colorful autumn view on Oct. 30.
More from Headlines
-
Bipartisan panel to address livelihood issues amid tensions over first lady
-
Seoul aims to halve current suicide rate by 2030
-
S. Korea to hold talks with NATO allies amid NK troops in Russia