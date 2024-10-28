Home

103 autumn foliage paths in Seoul

By Lim Jae-seong

Published : Oct. 28, 2024 - 15:01

A foliage view of World Cup Park in Mapo-gu, western Seoul (Seoul Metropolitan Government) A foliage view of World Cup Park in Mapo-gu, western Seoul (Seoul Metropolitan Government)

Seoul City introduced 103 streets and trails where pedestrians can enjoy the fall foliage of around 70,000 deciduous varieties, including maple, ginkgo, cherry and metasequoia trees.

The list revealed last Wednesday introduces well-known fall foliage spots such as Deoksugung-gil along the wall of Seoul’s Deoksugung, Songpanaru Park around Seokchon Lake in southern Seoul and Ansan Trail in Seodaemun-gu, western Seoul, as well as routes for a brief stroll in nearby residential areas.

The total combined length of the foliage paths reaches 158 kilometers.

The list can be seen on the “Story in Seoul” page of the Seoul Metropolitan Government website and the online interactive map for living information in Seoul, “Smart Seoul Map.”

Seoul city center’s foliage peak is expected to be in early November. Bukhansan Park, located on the northern border of the city, will see its most colorful autumn view on Oct. 30.

