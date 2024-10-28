[Herald Interview] Shim Eun-kyung says 'The Killers' became turning point in career

Shim Eun-kyung was seen as a promising child actor in Korea for her portrayals of younger versions of characters in hit dramas, such as Lee Ji-ah's character in the MBC series "The Legend" and Ha Ji-won character in "Hwang Jini."

Since then, she has established herself as a versatile actor, starring in films across genres from the coming-of-age film "Sunny" to the comedy hit "Miss Granny" and the crime thriller "Fabricated City." Shim also found success in Japan, becoming the first Korean actor to win Best Supporting Actress at the Japan Academy Film Prize for her lead role in the Japanese suspense flick "The Journalist."

Two decades into her acting career, Shim said that she has recently been grappling with the kind of actor she wants to become.

"I felt like I was an actor lacking any strengths. This led me to a deep introspection and at times, I despaired. I often questioned whether I should continue acting," said Shim during a group interview held on Oct. 21.

Just then, her latest film, "The Killers," illuminated the path forward.

"Director Lee Myung-se places great importance on rehearsals, often encouraging actors to come and read the script whenever they have a chance to practice," she said.

"I realized on this set (for 'The Killers') that only through continuous practice can I improve," she said.