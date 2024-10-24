Asiana starts direct flights to Egypt

Egyptian Ambassador to Korea Khaled Abdel Rahman (third from left) pose for a photo while welcoming members of the diplomatic corps at Egyptian Embassy in Hannam-dong, Seoul on Wednesday. (Sanjay Kumar/ The Korea Herald)

Asiana Airlines has started direct charter flights from Incheon to Cairo, according to the Egyptian Embassy in South Korea at an event Wednesday.

Hosted by Egyptian Ambassador to Korea Khaled Abdel Rahman, the event showcased tourism and culture with presentations from travel agencies from Korea.

In his address, Rahman applauded the cooperation of Asiana Airlines and major South Korean tour operators such as Hana Tour, Mode Tour, Verygood Tour and Yellow Balloon Tour.

"The message we want to disseminate is Egypt is safe for travel," he said adding that the partnership will provide Korean travelers with easier access to Egypt’s legendary attractions.

“Whether it’s the ancient wonders of the pyramids, the timeless Nile River, or the vibrant streets of Cairo, Egypt stands ready to welcome tourists from Korea with open arms,” said Rahman.

He noted the mutual benefits that exchanges would bring, enabling both the Korean and Egyptian people to experience each other’s rich heritage, cuisine and hospitality.