Asiana starts direct flights to Egypt

Asiana starts direct flights to EgyptBy Sanjay Kumar
Published : Oct. 24, 2024 - 13:51
Asiana Airlines has started direct charter flights from Incheon to Cairo, according to the Egyptian Embassy in South Korea at an event Wednesday.
Hosted by Egyptian Ambassador to Korea Khaled Abdel Rahman, the event showcased tourism and culture with presentations from travel agencies from Korea.
In his address, Rahman applauded the cooperation of Asiana Airlines and major South Korean tour operators such as Hana Tour, Mode Tour, Verygood Tour and Yellow Balloon Tour.
"The message we want to disseminate is Egypt is safe for travel," he said adding that the partnership will provide Korean travelers with easier access to Egypt’s legendary attractions.
“Whether it’s the ancient wonders of the pyramids, the timeless Nile River, or the vibrant streets of Cairo, Egypt stands ready to welcome tourists from Korea with open arms,” said Rahman.
He noted the mutual benefits that exchanges would bring, enabling both the Korean and Egyptian people to experience each other’s rich heritage, cuisine and hospitality.
The ambassador also announced the soft launch of the Grand Egyptian Museum, a forthcoming cultural landmark that will showcase Egypt's ancient treasures in a modern facility, boosting the nation's appeal as a top global tourist destination.
The transcontinental country is preparing to open limited sections of a new flagship museum near the Pyramids of Giza, which will eventually hold the world's largest archaeological collection when fully accessible.
Asiana Airlines is offering direct flights from Incheon to Cairo from Tuesday to March 31 next year, said Ahn Young-joo, executive director at Jstar Solution in an interaction with The Korea Herald.
"The flights depart at 10:20 a.m. and arrive in Cairo at 5 p.m., allowing travelers to arrive during daylight and begin their tours immediately," she told The Korea Herald.
"I hope travelers can enjoy a trip from Cairo to Abu Simbel because we have designed tours covering key attractions, such as Hurghada, El Gouna and the Nile River cruise," she added.
