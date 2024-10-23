Celebrities to use special gates at Incheon Airport

Incheon International Airport said Wednesday it will allow celebrities to use the gates that had previously been reserved for flight crew, in a bid to prevent fans from overcrowding the gates.

The Incheon International Airport Corporation recently sent guidelines for a process that will allow celebrities to use exclusive gates at the terminal during departure. This is a bid to minimize the crowd-gathering at the gates, and is expected to implemented on Oct. 28.

"Celebrities tend to attack a lot of people, which lead to overcrowding (at the airport). This not only causes inconvenience and problems for other passengers, but also has a risk of accidents," the airport corporation said.

Officials explained that the gates celebrities will be using is not a newly-made one, but one that is being used only by the flight crew. Celebrities wishing to use this gate have to submit applications beforehand.

Large number of fans gathering to get a glimpse of celebrities have led to numerous incidents in the past, most recently a controversy surrounding the excessive security measures for actor Byeon Woo-seok.

During Byeon's departure from the Incheon International Airport in July, some members of his security team blocked gates and conducted passport checks on other passengers without the authorization of the airport.