[Photo News] Hanok Experience

Foreign envoys, CEOs and their family members pose for a photo during a weekend program at the Hanok Heritage House in Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon Province.

Front row from left: Tourist guide Park So-young, Ignacio Montojo Salazar, husband of EU Ambassador to Korea Maria Castillo Fernandez; the ambassador; New Zealand Ambassador to Korea Dawn Bennet; Renault Korea CEO Stephane Deblaise and his wife Marie Deblaise; Fernandez's friends; Italian Ambassador Emilia Gatto and Yoon Kyeong-he, a former journalist.

Second row from left: Hanok Heritage House Vice President Cho Nam-hee, French Ambassador Philippe Bertoux, CICI President Choi Jung-wha, Hanok Heritage House CEO Cho Chung-il and Cs CEO Didier Beltoise. (Hanok Heritage House)