    [Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo

    [Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo
  2.

    Seoul city to spend $326m on fighting 'loneliness'

    Seoul city to spend $326m on fighting 'loneliness'
  3.

    Censorship of Nobel winner Han Kang's book stirs debate

    Censorship of Nobel winner Han Kang's book stirs debate
  4.

    Seoul warns Russian envoy on North Korea troop deployment

    Seoul warns Russian envoy on North Korea troop deployment
  5.

    [Herald Interview] Hanjin scion readies for big leap

    [Herald Interview] Hanjin scion readies for big leap
  6.

    Opening game of Korean Series suspended due to rain

    Opening game of Korean Series suspended due to rain
  7.

    [Behind the K-pop Scene] 'K-pop is all about money'

    [Behind the K-pop Scene] 'K-pop is all about money'
  8.

    Yoon meets Han amid escalating tension within ruling party

    Yoon meets Han amid escalating tension within ruling party
  9.

    Seoul to mull more Ukraine support based on Pyongyang's level of involvement: official

    Seoul to mull more Ukraine support based on Pyongyang’s level of involvement: official
  10.

    Russian, N. Korean flags displayed together on Ukraine battlefield

    Russian, N. Korean flags displayed together on Ukraine battlefield
[Photo News] Hanok Experience

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 22, 2024 - 20:10

Foreign envoys, CEOs and their family members pose for a photo during a weekend program at the Hanok Heritage House in Yeongwol-gun, Gangwon Province.

Front row from left: Tourist guide Park So-young, Ignacio Montojo Salazar, husband of EU Ambassador to Korea Maria Castillo Fernandez; the ambassador; New Zealand Ambassador to Korea Dawn Bennet; Renault Korea CEO Stephane Deblaise and his wife Marie Deblaise; Fernandez's friends; Italian Ambassador Emilia Gatto and Yoon Kyeong-he, a former journalist.

Second row from left: Hanok Heritage House Vice President Cho Nam-hee, French Ambassador Philippe Bertoux, CICI President Choi Jung-wha, Hanok Heritage House CEO Cho Chung-il and Cs CEO Didier Beltoise. (Hanok Heritage House)

