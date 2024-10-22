International World in Korea holds awards ceremony

Most Popular
-
1
[Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo
-
2
Seoul city to spend $326m on fighting 'loneliness'
-
3
Censorship of Nobel winner Han Kang's book stirs debate
-
4
[Herald Interview] Hanjin scion readies for big leap
-
5
Opening game of Korean Series suspended due to rain
-
6
Yoon meets Han amid escalating tension within ruling party
-
7
Russian, N. Korean flags displayed together on Ukraine battlefield
-
8
Seoul warns Russian envoy on North Korea troop deployment
-
9
Tariffs top US election agenda for Korean firms
-
10
[Behind the scenes of K-pop] Vocal trainer So Su-lyn reveals making of future K-pop idols
International World in Korea holds awards ceremonyBy Korea Herald
Published : Oct. 22, 2024 - 16:52
International World in Korea, a civic group promoting multiculturalism and diversity, held an award ceremony in Seoul on Saturday to honor several Koreans and foreign nationals for their contributions to Korean society and their efforts in promoting international exchange.
The National Assembly Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee Chairman’s Awards were presented to Chukhlantseva Mariia, Berdibekova Aiperi and Idil Ayral; the Seoul Metropolitan Council Chairman's Awards went to In Yury and Alexandria Fong; and the National Assembly Member's Awards were presented to Chuyanova Elena.
Several other individuals from 17 different countries were also recognized and received the IWIK President's Awards. Among the Korean recipients were YouTube creator Kim Ju-seong, influencer Park Go-kyung, rappers Shagun and 27Ring, and youth activist Moon Sun-young.
Following the awards ceremony, the IWIK inaugurated its new leadership for the upcoming year. Nympha Bulawan was appointed as IWIK’s Secretary-General, Idil Ayral as the head of its Incheon chapter, Ina Udonava as head of the Busan chapter, and Ravi Pandit as head of the Daejeon chapter. Each will serve a one-year term.
The event also featured cultural booths representing countries such as Cambodia, Iran, Ethiopia and the Philippines, offering attendees the chance to experience various cultures.
IWIK, headquartered in Seoul, aims to improve multicultural awareness by connecting Korean youth and foreign national residents through various events and gatherings that allow people from different cultures around the world to engage and communicate with one another.
-
Korea Herald
-
Articles by Korea Herald
More from Headlines
-
Seoul's support for Kyiv hangs on NK involvement
-
'K-pop is all about money'
-
Censorship of Nobel winner Han Kang's book stirs debate