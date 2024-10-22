Yoon says will reshuffle aides if 'misdeeds' emerge

President Yoon Suk Yeol vowed to implement a staff shakeup at his office if issues involving his aides emerge, while promising that his wife Kim Keon Hee will limit her public role, according to Yoon's office on Tuesday.

Yoon’s remarks followed a highly sensitive meeting with Han Dong-hoon, leader of the ruling People Power Party and his estranged political protege. Han, the former justice minister, urged Yoon to address the growing controversies surrounding First Lady Kim, as political opponents intensified their accusations. Kim has been embroiled in multiple scandals, including alleged influence peddling in national politics, stock manipulation, and violations of the anti-graft law through the acceptance of luxury gifts, the latter two of which were previously dismissed by the national prosecution.

Yoon "will take action" as long as Han shares with his office what misdeeds some of his presidential secretaries are suspected of having been involved in, Yoon was quoted as saying by a source from the presidential office on condition of anonymity.

Yoon asked Han to share information about any misdeeds of officials in the presidential office with the president's Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk and senior presidential secretary for political affairs Hong Chul-ho, according to his office.

This was in response to Han's request for a staff shakeup amid speculation that some presidential staff had a personal relationship with Kim and allowed her to meddle in state affairs.

Regarding Han's call on the presidential office to have Kim refrain from making public appearances, Yoon was also quoted as saying that Kim "is having a hard time" and that she "has already reduced her public appearances in comparison to previous first ladies, but will try to further reduce them if Kim is seen before the public too often."

These are some of the answers that Yoon gave to Han, according to the presidential office, which said Han made no responses of particular note.

Yoon thanked ruling party lawmakers during the meeting for "putting a brake on bills that would violate constitutional order," including opposition-sponsored special counsel bills potentially targeting Yoon's family. Yoon suggested no ruling party lawmaker "would ever vote in favor of" such a bill, according to Yoon's office.

In the latest revote on Oct. 4 that could have potentially overridden Yoon's veto of a special counsel bill targeting Kim, the actual number of votes against the bill came to 104, fewer than the 108 People Power Party lawmakers in the 300-seat National Assembly.

In addition, the presidential office unveiled plans to revive the first lady's office in early November -- the office inside the presidential bureaucracy that Yoon eliminated upon his inauguration to streamline administrative processes. Yoon's office, however, said this issue was not discussed during the meeting between Yoon and Han.

Yoon's office did not immediately confirm whether Yoon and Han had scheduled a follow-up meeting after Monday's event.