[Herald Interview] Kim Dong-wook shifts gears to embrace comedy as crime buster

Kim Dong-wook, who shot to fame with his portrayal of the lovable barista in MBC's romantic comedy "Coffee Prince," has since embraced a range of dark and intense roles -- including the tragically murdered soldier in box office megahit "Along With the Gods" and a former violently bullied student in Tving's "The King of Pigs."

After a lengthy break from comedic and lighthearted roles, Kim has recently returned as the main lead in "Seoul Busters," the charming comedy crime series on Disney+ where he plays Dongbang Yu-bin -- a newly appointed elite team leader who faces the challenge of leading an underperforming yet endearing police team.

Kim explained that he was drawn back to comedy by the engaging script of "Seoul Busters," which was penned by the creator of the legendary Korean sitcom series "High Kick."

He was drawn to the brisk pace of the series -- the cases are solved quickly and character development is quick as well. "I believe that was one of the writer's key strengths," Kim said in a group interview in Samcheong-dong, Seoul, Oct. 15.

"While it may be particularly true for comedies, I believe the speed at which the script flows is crucial. If the script doesn't read quickly, I feel that it can be more challenging to convey the energy on screen," he said. The fast-paced script led him to sign on as it made him feel that the series would be fun.

As main lead Yu-bin, Kim sought to establish an underlying tone that the primary purpose of the police characters on screen was to solve cases.

"I thought it was necessary for someone to establish that ‘our goal is to solve the case.’ My character exists for that purpose. I considered what kind of fun elements I could showcase through Yu-bin and what aspects would make people look forward to enjoying him, with that premise in mind," he said.