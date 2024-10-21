Illit releases new EP amid accusations of plagiarizing NewJeans

Most Popular
Illit releases new EP amid accusations of plagiarizing NewJeansBy Kim Jae-heun
Published : Oct. 21, 2024 - 20:53
K-pop girl group Illit has released their second EP, "I’ll Like You," while facing ongoing allegations of copying NewJeans' concept. The group maintained a non-confrontational stance, emphasizing their focus on their own creative path.
“We’ve worked hard to show our fans our best, no matter the situation,” member Yunah said during a showcase in Seoul on Monday. “We reflect on all the people who have helped Illit grow and those who have supported and cheered us on.”
She also stressed the group's determination to carve out their own identity in the K-pop industry, despite the controversy.
"We resolved to showcase our unique color and preserve the love our fans have for Illit," Yunah added.
The group has faced significant challenges due to accusations from former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin, who in April claimed that Illit had copied NewJeans' concept for their debut EP "Super Real Me." Illit's agency, Belift Lab, firmly denied these claims, calling them untrue.
During the showcase, the members also addressed the pressure of following up on the unexpected success of their hit song "Magnetic" from their first EP.
“There was some pressure while preparing for our second mini album," member Wonhee said. "But more than anything, I want our fans to feel joy when they listen to our music."
The new EP features five tracks, including the main song "Cherish (My Love)," the title track “I’ll Like You,” and other songs like "IYKYK (If You Know You Know)," "Pimple," and "Tick-Tack." The group highlighted that “Cherish (My Love)” showcases their bold and candid charm, centering on valuing their own emotions above external validation.
“We were nervous because it’s a vibe we’ve never tried before, but the more we practiced, the more we felt it was ours,” Yunah explained. “We put a lot of effort into this, recording it seven times. It’s a track that helped us grow as a group.”
Illit also spoke about the guidance they received from Hybe Chairman Bang Si-hyuk, who participated as a producer on their new EP.
"Mr. Bang gave us detailed advice on how to express ourselves in the choreography, embody the song, and convey our emotions through facial expressions. Thanks to his advice, we were able to make this song more dynamic and captivating," Wonhee said.
