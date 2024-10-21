Illit releases new EP amid accusations of plagiarizing NewJeans

Illit performs their new title track "I'll Like You" from their second EP during a showcase held in Seoul on Monday. (Belift Lab)

K-pop girl group Illit has released their second EP, "I’ll Like You," while facing ongoing allegations of copying NewJeans' concept. The group maintained a non-confrontational stance, emphasizing their focus on their own creative path.

“We’ve worked hard to show our fans our best, no matter the situation,” member Yunah said during a showcase in Seoul on Monday. “We reflect on all the people who have helped Illit grow and those who have supported and cheered us on.”

She also stressed the group's determination to carve out their own identity in the K-pop industry, despite the controversy.

"We resolved to showcase our unique color and preserve the love our fans have for Illit," Yunah added.

The group has faced significant challenges due to accusations from former Ador CEO Min Hee-jin, who in April claimed that Illit had copied NewJeans' concept for their debut EP "Super Real Me." Illit's agency, Belift Lab, firmly denied these claims, calling them untrue.