More than 1,000 convicts hiding abroad to evade prison

Most Popular
-
1
[AtoZ into Korean mind] Sexless marriages: Why more prevalent in S. Korea?
-
2
Evidence points to NK's looming troop deployment in Ukraine war
-
3
Religious school activities violate freedom: Seoul Education Office
-
4
[Exclusive] Iranian bank may consider closing Korea branch: source
-
5
[KH Explains] Indonesia's halal certification: Double-edged sword for Korean food industry?
-
6
Ban Ki-moon launches carbon transaction facility
-
7
Elderly woman and her son found dead in Namyangju apartment
-
8
[Behind the K-pop scene] Norwegian K-pop songwriter Eline Noelia Myreng
-
9
[Exclusive] UN Command finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo
-
10
TSMC likely to reclaim lead in sales over Samsung
More than 1,000 convicts hiding abroad to evade prisonBy Ahn Sung-mi
Published : Oct. 21, 2024 - 17:39
More than 1,000 convicts sentenced to prison were found to be avoiding imprisonment by hiding overseas last year, data showed Monday.
According to Ministry of Justice data from 2019 to 2023 released by Rep. Jang Dong-hyuk of the ruling People Power Party, as of last year, a total of 6,075 criminals sentenced to incarceration had absconded either domestically or overseas. The figure increased from 4,405 in 2019 to 5,911 in 2022.
Of the total number of fugitives, 1,014 were on the run in other countries, making it more difficult for authorities to trace them. The number of overseas fugitives rose from 698 in 2019 to 815 in 2020 and 928 in 2022.
As of last year, officials had been able to recapture and enforce sentences on 3,682 fugitives, or around 60 percent of the total.
However, some who fled were able to avoid prosecution as the statute of limitations expired. In 2023, eight fugitives were exempt from prison time because the enforcement period lapsed.
Under Korean law, if a convict evades imprisonment for a certain period of time, the sentence can be void, meaning long-term fugitives could evade imprisonment entirely.
Rep. Jang raised concern about the potential for fugitives to commit additional crimes as they continue to flee domestically and overseas. “We need to actively capture these criminals who are on the run, and improve procedures to enforce their sentences, especially as their evasion tactics become more sophisticated.”
More from Headlines
-
UNC finds cross-border broadcasts trigger trash balloons: JCS memo
-
Hanjin scion readies for big leap
-
Ban Ki-moon launches carbon transaction facility