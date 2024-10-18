[Herald Interview] Tiago Rodrigues weaves poetry, memory and collective experience in 'By Heart'

Tiago Rodrigues speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on Wednesday. (SPAF) Tiago Rodrigues speaks in an interview with The Korea Herald in Seoul on Wednesday. (SPAF)

Portuguese playwright, director and actor Tiago Rodrigues credits his deep love of literature with inspiring his iconic theater piece “By Heart.” Rodrigues, artistic director of the Avignon Festival in France, became the first non-French artist to lead one of the biggest performing arts festivals in the world since it was founded by Jean Vilar in 1947. Visiting Seoul for the second time -- his first visit was as a programmer for the Seoul Performing Arts Festival -- Rodrigues brings his renowned work "By Heart" to SPAF this weekend, offering audiences an emotional, literary journey. "By Heart" will be performed from Friday to Sunday at the Quad Theater in Daehagno. The performance will be delivered in both English and Korean, with subtitles in both languages.

It is quite unlike any other theater piece. Rodrigues takes center stage and invites 10 audience members to the stage to learn a poem by heart with him, transforming the simple act of memorization into a deeply personal and communal experience. The piece is an autobiographical one, according to the 47-year-old director, fulfilling a request from his grandmother when was going blind. "My grandmother was pretty much in love with literature although she didn't have a lot of studies and she was a cook in a small village all her life. Our connection was very strong through literature. It was because of my grandmother that I fell in love with books and reading when I was a child," said Rodrigues in an interview with a group of reporters Wednesday in Seoul. Throughout his life, his grandmother introduced him to books, and as she grew older, he became the one bringing books to her. When she was 93, the doctors told her she was going blind. So she decided to learn a book by heart and asked Rodrigues to choose the book for her. "So my mission was how can you choose the last book for someone you love and the only book she will have in her mind and she will read for the rest of her life?"

