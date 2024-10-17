Han Kang says she wants to 'meet readers through writing' in her 1st public speech since winning Nobel Prize

Nobel laureate Han Kang attends the Pony Chung Innovation Award ceremony at Pony Chung Hall in Seoul’s Gangnam district on Thursday. It was Han's first public appearance since her Nobel Prize win in Literature. (Joint Press Corps) Nobel laureate Han Kang attends the Pony Chung Innovation Award ceremony at Pony Chung Hall in Seoul’s Gangnam district on Thursday. It was Han's first public appearance since her Nobel Prize win in Literature. (Joint Press Corps)

Expressing gratitude to the people who have congratulated her on her Nobel Prize, Han Kang, this year's Nobel laureate in literature, spoke publicly for the first time in Korea Thursday at the 18th Pony Chung Innovation Award ceremony held at the Pony Chung Hall in Seoul. "The past week will be remembered as a deeply moving experience," Han said, adding, "As always, I hope to continue meeting readers through my books." Han was named the recipient of the Pony Chung Innovation Award before the Nobel announcement, in recognition of her profound exploration of the human psyche and evocative emotional expressions that have resonated with readers worldwide. She is the first Korean author to win both the British International Booker Prize, in 2016 for "Vegetarian," and France’s Prix Medicis, in 2023 for "We Do Not Part." Apart from a brief interview with the Swedish public broadcaster SVT and a short statement issued via her Korean publishers on Oct. 11, Han has largely avoided the media.

Han Kang attends the Pony Chung Innovation Award ceremony at Pony Chung Hall in Seoul's Gangnam district on Thursday. From left are: Park Young-ja, wife of the late Chung Se-yung, who was the second chairman of Hyundai Group; Han; and Chung Mong-gyu, Hyundai Development Company chairman and founder of the Pony Chung Foundation. The drawing in the background is of late Chung, father of Chung Mong-gyu.

Hyundai Development Company and Pony Chung Foundation founder Chung Mong-gyu, as well as Park Young-ja, wife of the late Chung Se-yung, the second chairman of Hyundai Group, were among those attending the award ceremony. Reflecting on her Nobel win, Han said, "When I first received the call from the Nobel Committee, it didn’t feel real. I simply tried to remain calm. It wasn’t until I saw the news reports that the gravity of the moment sank in." Han said she celebrated the evening privately. "The past week, with so many people celebrating as if it were their own achievement, will remain a particularly special memory for me," she said. Han also extended thanks to those who have expressed concerns about quietude in her personal life after the Nobel prize. "I hope my life doesn’t change too drastically. I have always connected with the world through my writing, and I want to continue meeting readers in that way." Han said that she is currently working on a novella she started earlier this year. While she hopes to publish it in the first half of next year, she admitted it’s hard to predict when she will finish.

