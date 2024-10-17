Seoul Design 2024 set to demonstrate impact of AI on design

From left: Cha Kang-heui, CEO of Seoul Design Foundation, Kim Jong-wan, CEO of Jongkim Design Studio, media art designer Kang Yi-yun and Lee Dae-hyung, curator of Seoul Design 2024 pose for a photo during a press conference on Thursday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald) From left: Cha Kang-heui, CEO of Seoul Design Foundation, Kim Jong-wan, CEO of Jongkim Design Studio, media art designer Kang Yi-yun and Lee Dae-hyung, curator of Seoul Design 2024 pose for a photo during a press conference on Thursday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)

Seoul Design 2024, coined as the largest design festival in South Korea, officially commenced on Thursday at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul. The event, hosted by Seoul Design Foundation and Seoul Metropolitan Government, celebrates its 11th anniversary this year. Over the last few years, Seoul Design has served as a platform to showcase the latest design trends and to introduce newly launched products and services reflecting the recent design trends. Under the theme “Imagine Tomorrow,” this year’s event is set to explore design trends by focusing on the role artificial intelligence holds in shaping the industry. “The impact of AI on the world of design will be explored through a variety of programs, including exhibitions, markets and conferences with different artists, designers, corporations and small business owners,” said Cha Kang-heui, CEO of Seoul Design Foundation to the press during the foundation’s press conference on Thursday.

Cha Kang-heui, CEO of Seoul Design Foundation, speaks during a press conference on Seoul Design 2024 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on Thursday. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald) Cha Kang-heui, CEO of Seoul Design Foundation, speaks during a press conference on Seoul Design 2024 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza on Thursday. (Lee Jung-joo/The Korea Herald)

“However, this year’s festival will be a little different compared to previous years,” continued Park Jin-bae, head of Design Promotion at Seoul Design Foundation. “Unlike previous years, this year’s festival will center more on companies and industries, featuring the latest products and diverse discussions.” One of the event’s key highlights is a special exhibition curated by artist Kang Yi-yun, who addresses the co-evolution of AI and humanity through her work titled “Light Architecture,” currently displayed in DDP. “My exhibition invites viewers to recognize their role as both data fragments within artificial neural networks and also as key architects behind an AI-driven future,” explained Kang. “I hope that my artwork can become something that helps to imagine the future of AI behind architectural works.”

Exhibition view of "Light Architecture," an immersive installation by artist Kang Yi-yun, at Seoul Design 2024 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul. (Courtesy of Kang Yi-yun) Exhibition view of "Light Architecture," an immersive installation by artist Kang Yi-yun, at Seoul Design 2024 at Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Jung-gu, central Seoul. (Courtesy of Kang Yi-yun)

At Oullim Square, leading design companies will showcase its designs through its exhibition booths and product displays, highlighting some of the innovative works from both local and international designers and companies. According to the foundation, 14 companies, including LG Uplus and SM Entertainment, will present some of its cutting-edge design projects as well as interactive-friendly designs. Notably, designers from Detroit Month of Design will also showcase designs made from collaborative efforts between local designers and community members of Detroit. According to the foundation, Detroit is also the first city in the US to be recognized as a City of Design by UNESCO. The DDP Design Launching Fair, also noted as the highlight of the event, will also provide a platform to introduce innovative design products, developed through the collaboration of young designers, manufacturers and design corporations. This event, now running for six years, has become a “key launchpad” for the Korean design industry, according to the Seoul Design Foundation. The Seoul Design Conference, which will officially begin on Oct. 23, will also feature several prominent speakers across diverse industries, including professor Kim Nan-do from Seoul National University’s Department of Consumer Science and the author of the annual consumer trends book, “Trend Korea,” and Lee Sung-soo, the chief artists and repertoire officer of SM Entertainment. The speakers will lead discussions on AI’s impact on design, sharing their insights into current trends as well as their areas of expertise. Seoul Design 2024 will run until Oct. 27, and tickets to the event’s exhibitions and conferences are available for purchase through the official event website.