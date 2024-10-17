NK's gradual unveiling of constitutionalizing ‘2 Hostile Koreas’ exposes dilemma: experts

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right) and his daughter, widely believed to be named Ju-ae, attend a celebratory performance and banquet marking the 79th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea's founding at the party's central cadres training school on Oct. 10. This image was provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency the following day. (Yonhap) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (right) and his daughter, widely believed to be named Ju-ae, attend a celebratory performance and banquet marking the 79th anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea's founding at the party's central cadres training school on Oct. 10. This image was provided by the state-run Korean Central News Agency the following day. (Yonhap)

After a week of silence following its parliamentary session, North Korea on Thursday effectively claimed to have revised its constitution to declare South Korea a "hostile state" while reporting on the severance of inter-Korean routes. The Rodong Sinmun, the most widely circulated newspaper in North Korea, reported Thursday on its front page that the General Staff of the Korean People's Army on Tuesday implemented measures to sever roads and railways connecting the two Koreas along the eastern and western sections of the southern border. This action is part of a phased plan aimed at fully separating North Korean territory from that of South Korea. More notably, North Korean state media characterized the severance as a follow-up action aligned with the constitution. "This is an inevitable and legitimate measure taken in keeping with the requirement of the DPRK Constitution which clearly defines the ROK as a hostile state, and due to the serious security circumstances running to the unpredictable brink of war owing to the grave political and military provocations of the hostile forces," the English-language report read. DPRK and ROK refer to the official names of North Korea and South Korea, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea and the Republic of Korea, respectively. However, North Korean state media did not elaborate on the details of the constitutional revisions. Unusual move This somewhat belated disclosure is particularly noteworthy given that North Korean state media’s October 9 report on the October 7-8 Supreme People’s Assembly session omitted any mention of antiunification and “two Koreas” clauses in the newly approved constitutional amendments, despite confirming that amendments were addressed. The outcome was unexpected in Seoul, as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s directive at the January SPA session had explicitly sought to formalize the two Koreas as “hostile” separate states, define territorial boundaries and erase the legacy of unification through these constitutional revisions. Against this backdrop, Thursday's announcement has raised questions about the reasons and intent behind North Korea’s unusually slow and gradual approach to both internally and externally revealing its constitutional amendment -- a marked departure from past practices. "There is no precedent for the supreme leader explicitly announcing in advance the need to revise the constitution, as we have seen this time. Therefore, this situation cannot be compared to past practices or precedents," a senior Unification Ministry official said Thursday, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

This photo, provided by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, shows the North's blowing up of part of the Donghae Line road along the east coast on Tuesday. (Yonhap) This photo, provided by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Thursday, shows the North's blowing up of part of the Donghae Line road along the east coast on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

Source of dilemma Cha Du-hyeogn, director of the Center for Foreign Policy and National Security at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies in Seoul, said the brief and belated statement highlights the internal dilemma Kim Jong-un faces in pushing his definition of the two Koreas as hostile states along with inter-Korean severance. "If North Korea explicitly defines the relationship between the two Koreas as hostile in its constitution, several philosophical uncertainties could arise. One key issue is that the role and duty of the supreme leader (or Suryong) could become highly ambiguous," Cha told The Korea Herald. The existence of Suryong is intrinsically tied to the goal of completing the revolution for the unification of the Korean Peninsula. Without this objective, the leader's role could be called into question. Similarly, North Korea has long justified public sacrifices by emphasizing unification as its ultimate goal. However, the recent shift to a self-reliance narrative undermines this reasoning, making it more difficult to rally public support and justify austerity measures without the broader revolutionary objective. Cha further noted that citizens may question why the regime is now abruptly severing ties with the South, given their long-standing adversarial relationship. This could fuel speculation within North Korea that the regime's actions reflect a lack of confidence. "In short, North Korea faces a dilemma: it must emphasize its hostile relationship with South Korea, yet doing so reveals a range of logical contradictions. This is likely why the regime is withholding detailed information (on constitutional amendments), as further disclosure would make these contradictions more evident," Cha said. But Cha also noted that the constitution serves as a key vehicle for legitimizing Kim's narrative of the two hostile Koreas, despite its inherent contradictions. "As a result, in discussing the recent severance between South and North Korea, North Korea has no choice but to frame the situation in terms of hostility, casting the South as the enemy. To reinforce this narrative, the regime inevitably turns to the constitution as a tool," Cha added.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the training base of the Korean People's Army Special Operations Forces in the western region on Oct. 2, the day after South Korea's Armed Forces Day, in this photo released by state-run Korean Central News Agency on Oct.4. (Yonhap) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un inspected the training base of the Korean People's Army Special Operations Forces in the western region on Oct. 2, the day after South Korea's Armed Forces Day, in this photo released by state-run Korean Central News Agency on Oct.4. (Yonhap)