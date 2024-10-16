Wegovy launched in Korea, govt. announces crackdown on illegal sales

Models of Wegovy's injection pen devices are displayed at an event for the drug's launch in South Korea, held at a hotel in Seoul on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

In the wake of the launch of weight loss drug Wegovy in South Korea, the government said it will crack down on illegal activities surrounding the much sought-after medicine.

Korea’s Ministry of Food and Drug Safety said it plans to monitor closely the safety of GLP-1 type drugs like Wegovy, particularly focusing on its side effects and misuse, on Tuesday. The authorities also warned it will crack down on illegal online sales and advertisements.

Wegovy, produced by Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk, made a debut here on Tuesday, 16 months after the drug obtained regulatory green light in Korea. With celebrities and influencers hyping its dramatic weight loss capability overseas, many in Korea have been awaiting the launch of the drug.

Wegovy, which is administered by a once a week injection, is a prescription drug intended for adults with a body mass index of 30 or higher, or those with a BMI between 27 and 30 who also suffer from weight-related conditions such as hypertension or diabetes.

It must be prescribed by a doctor and dispensed by a pharmacist. Sales of Wegovy by unauthorized individuals are illegal.

The ministry said it will crack down on illegal sales and advertisement of Wegovy online and on social media for a month, to prevent any potential harm to consumers.

Teaming up with the Korea Institute of Drug Safety & Risk Management, the ministry will also keep track on side effects and adverse cases related to Wegovy. A rapid-response monitoring tea has been set up to take necessary safety measures.

Common side effects for Wegovy include nausea, diarrhea, vomiting, headache, heartburn, constipation and stomach pain.

The authorities will also monitor the distribution of drugs by medical institutions, to check supply trend and conduct on-site investigation for facility with high prescription rate.

Zuellig Pharma Korea, the firm in charge of distribution of the drug in the country, has started accepting orders from hospitals and pharmacies on Tuesday. Wegovy is priced at 372,025 won ($273.09) for a month's supply and the final retail price for consumers is expected to vary between 700,000 won and 1 million won, depending on the medical institution. It is not covered by the national health insurance.