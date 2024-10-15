SHINee’s Minho to release 1st solo LP ‘Call Back’ next month

Minho of the legendary K-pop boy group SHINee will return to the music scene with his first solo LP on Nov. 4.

According to SM Entertainment, the LP “Call Back” carries a total of 10 tracks led by the titular track “Call Back.”

Through his first solo release in two years, Minho hopes to prove the expansion of his musical spectrum and perform in a way he has never done before.

Minho made a successful debut as a solo artist with his first EP “Chase” in December 2022, topping the iTunes’ Top Album chart in 43 countries and the iTunes’ Worldwide Album chart.

The artist has also expanded into an acting career.

He recently starred in JTBC’s drama series “Romance in the House” and debuted as a theater actor with the play “Waiting for Godot.”