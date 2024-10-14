[Herald Review] Seventeen showcases new songs in world tour ‘Right Here’

Seventeen holds a two-day concert at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province Oct. 12-13. (Pledis Entertainment) Seventeen holds a two-day concert at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province Oct. 12-13. (Pledis Entertainment)

K-pop sensation Seventeen launched their world tour, “Right Here,” with two spectacular concerts at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi Province. The event came just five months after their Asia tour, “Follow Again,” concluded in May. Drawing a crowd of approximately 58,000 fans to the stadium over two days, the concerts also attracted viewers from 107 countries through livestreaming on Weverse, an online platform for concert streaming. The concert kicked off with “Fear,” the lead track from the third LP, "An Ode," followed by performances of “Fearless” and “Maestro,” all while dressed in striking black suits. With a setlist featuring 21 songs, the group aimed to convey a powerful narrative about overcoming fear and showcasing their capabilities as K-pop idols. “This year, we got to meet with you guys in four different stadiums beginning with our concerts at Incheon Asiad Main Stadium, then at Seoul World Cup Stadium, Gocheok Sky Dome and here today at Goyang Stadium. We are always moved by those who come to show their support and love for us,” said Hoshi of Seventeen. “We hope we make an unforgettable memory together tonight,” said The 8 of Seventeen.

Seventeen holds a two-day concert at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province Oct. 12-13. (Pledis Entertainment) Seventeen holds a two-day concert at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province Oct. 12-13. (Pledis Entertainment)

The weekend shows highlighted Seventeen’s signature three-unit performances, featuring tracks from their new EP, "Spill The Feels," performed live for the first time. The hip-hop unit, consisting of S.Coups, Wonwoo, Mingyu and Vernon, performed “Water,” with Mingyu noting, “We thought ‘Water’ would be perfect for concerts. It’s a song everyone can enjoy.” The performance unit, featuring Hoshi, The 8 and Dino, showcased “Rain." “We tried to express loneliness and emptiness with this track. You can also hear Jun’s voice in it,” said Dino. Unfortunately, members Jun and Jeonghan were absent -- Jun due to an acting project in China and Jeonghan due to being in the mandatory military service. The vocal unit, composed of Joshua, Woozi, DK and Seungkwan, delivered “Candy." “We compared the feeling of eating a candy when we were children to the feeling of love. Now that we are adults, we find love complicated so we wanted to rather compare it to something simple,” said Woozi. The concert featured the debut performance of “Love, Money, Fame (feat. DJ Khaled),” the main song from their latest EP. “It’s nice to show you some tracks before the official release. We hope you enjoy our new album," said Seungkwan. The event culminated in a powerful rendition of “Super,” accompanied by a dazzling fireworks display.

Seventeen holds a two-day concert at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province Oct. 12-13. (Pledis Entertainment) Seventeen holds a two-day concert at Goyang Stadium in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province Oct. 12-13. (Pledis Entertainment)