Most Popular
-
1
Korea added to key bond index
-
2
North Korea notifies UN Command of plans to fortify border with South
-
3
Will Apple quit smart ring race with Samsung?
-
4
[KH explains] Will CATL’s Korean push reshape battery alliance with Hyundai, Kia?
-
5
[Breaking] South Korea's Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel literature prize
-
6
More deaths in ICU following doctors' mass walkout: lawmaker
-
7
Netflix's latest runaway hit is a Korean reality cooking show
-
8
Security issues to take center stage at ASEAN summit
-
9
[Herald Interview] Byun Yo-han embraced voice of powerless in ‘Snow White Must Die – Black Out’
-
10
Patients opting to die with dignity on steady rise
Literature honor marks S. Korea’s 2nd Nobel Prize
Kim Dae-jung, then South Korean president, was recognized for 1st inter-Korean summit in 2000By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Oct. 10, 2024 - 21:22
Author Han Kang became the second South Korean to win a Nobel Prize on Thursday, as she was recognized with the laureate honor in literature by the Swedish Academy.
Preceding Han was Kim Dae-jung, the late South Korean president who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000 to honor his efforts to revive democracy in South Korea and improve relations with North Korea.
The Nobel Prize committee said the award motivation was “for his work for democracy and human rights in South Korea and in East Asia in general, and for peace and reconciliation with North Korea in particular.”
Kim was widely regarded as one of the most prominent figures fighting for democracy under the authoritarian rule of President Park Chung-hee in the 1960s and 1970s.
After Kim became the country’s 15th president in 1998, he sought ways to lay a foundation for the peaceful reunification of the two Korean states through his trademark “sunshine policy” with the North.
As a result, he eventually held a summit with then-North Korean leader Kim Jong-il in 2000, offering a chance for many of those who had been separated across the border from family members for over four decades since the 1950-53 Korean War to meet with loved ones.
“It was not only Kim Dae-jung's policy of reconciliation with the neighboring state to the north that the Nobel Committee set store by,” the Nobel Prize committee wrote in Kim’s introduction on its official website.
“It also valued his long and courageous struggle for democracy and human rights in his own country, which had entailed long periods of imprisonment, house arrest, kidnapping and exile.”
More from Headlines
-
South Korean author Han Kang wins 2024 Nobel Prize in literature
-
Experts present innovations in AI, CGI, architecture
-
North Korea already cut off inter-Korean roads in Aug.: JCS chief