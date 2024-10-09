[Herald Interview] 'Busan is transforming into performing arts hub'

With the opening of a classical concert hall and an opera house next year, Busan is gearing up to position itself as an international city for the performing arts, said Lee Mee-yeon, CEO of the Busan Cultural Foundation.

Speaking at the Busan International Performing Arts Market, now in its second year, Lee expressed her hopes for the event’s growing impact.

“Many works produced in Busan are often confined only locally. That’s why we launched BPAM last year -- to promote distribution both domestically and internationally,” said Lee in an interview with The Korea Herald.

“The concentration of cultural opportunities in the capital region is no exception in the arts sectors. BPAM’s mission is to give local artists the chance to thrive here in Busan combating the regional imbalance,” she said.