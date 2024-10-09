Most Popular
[Herald Interview] 'Busan is transforming into performing arts hub'By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Oct. 9, 2024 - 19:26
With the opening of a classical concert hall and an opera house next year, Busan is gearing up to position itself as an international city for the performing arts, said Lee Mee-yeon, CEO of the Busan Cultural Foundation.
Speaking at the Busan International Performing Arts Market, now in its second year, Lee expressed her hopes for the event’s growing impact.
“Many works produced in Busan are often confined only locally. That’s why we launched BPAM last year -- to promote distribution both domestically and internationally,” said Lee in an interview with The Korea Herald.
“The concentration of cultural opportunities in the capital region is no exception in the arts sectors. BPAM’s mission is to give local artists the chance to thrive here in Busan combating the regional imbalance,” she said.
With a budget of 1.5 billion won ($1.1 million), BPAM aims to create a distribution platform not only for Busan-based talent, but also for those from across Korea. Thirty percent of this year’s lineup is from Busan, with 40 percent from other regions in Korea and 30 percent from overseas.
As BPAM looks to expand international collaborations, it hopes to facilitate global touring and co-productions as well, connecting overseas companies with Asian markets. In its inaugural year, BPAM saw six productions -- five from Busan -- invited to perform in eight countries.
“Establishing a platform where delegates can meet, leading to distribution deals and creating a sustainable cycle of creative work, is essential. We’ve been working towards building this ecosystem for years,” Lee said.
While arts markets typically focus on industry showcases, BPAM distinguishes itself as a festival-style market by showcasing full-length performances and street festivals.
“We understand this is not easy but we want to cater to both industry professionals and the public. People coming to the shows and their enthusiasm will ultimately lay the foundation for Busan to become a city of performing arts.”
