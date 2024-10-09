[Herald Interview] Innovation, people key to Korea's energy transition: ABB COO

ABB Chief Operating Officer Karen Bomber poses during an interview with The Korea Herald at the company's Korea office in southern Seoul on Tuesday. (Kim Hae-yeon/ The Korea Herald)

As South Korea moves to achieve its renewable energy goals by 2050, strategic partnerships and innovative technologies will be essential in overcoming existing challenges and maximizing the potential of renewable resources, according to Karen Bomber, chief operating officer of ABB, a Swiss-based multinational tech company specializing in electrification, automation and digitalization solutions.

In an interview with The Korea Herald at ABB's Korea office in southern Seoul, Tuesday, Bomber shared insights into Korea's evolving energy landscape and highlighted projects that could serve as benchmarks for the country.

"Driving efficiencies across the entire energy value chain is key to using less energy and reducing emissions on an industrial scale," said the COO. "As an example, we are actively engaged in global projects like Norway's Northern Lights, which aims to capture and store carbon emissions. I believe such expertise could also benefit Korea's energy transition," Bomber said.

As a joint venture between Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, Northern Lights is the first industrial carbon capture and storage (CCS) project to develop an open and flexible infrastructure to store carbon dioxide from industries across Europe safely. The project plans to store over five million tons of CO2 per year, the equivalent of taking one million cars off the road.

With Korea's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality, ABB is poised to support the country's firms in reaching its sustainability goals. The company is focused on developing technologies such as CCS and green hydrogen solutions, which could significantly reshape the energy landscape in the country.