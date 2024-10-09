[Herald Interview] Innovation, people key to Korea's energy transition: ABB COO

Most Popular
[Herald Interview] Innovation, people key to Korea's energy transition: ABB COOBy Kim Hae-yeon
Published : Oct. 9, 2024 - 15:26
As South Korea moves to achieve its renewable energy goals by 2050, strategic partnerships and innovative technologies will be essential in overcoming existing challenges and maximizing the potential of renewable resources, according to Karen Bomber, chief operating officer of ABB, a Swiss-based multinational tech company specializing in electrification, automation and digitalization solutions.
In an interview with The Korea Herald at ABB's Korea office in southern Seoul, Tuesday, Bomber shared insights into Korea's evolving energy landscape and highlighted projects that could serve as benchmarks for the country.
"Driving efficiencies across the entire energy value chain is key to using less energy and reducing emissions on an industrial scale," said the COO. "As an example, we are actively engaged in global projects like Norway's Northern Lights, which aims to capture and store carbon emissions. I believe such expertise could also benefit Korea's energy transition," Bomber said.
As a joint venture between Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies, Northern Lights is the first industrial carbon capture and storage (CCS) project to develop an open and flexible infrastructure to store carbon dioxide from industries across Europe safely. The project plans to store over five million tons of CO2 per year, the equivalent of taking one million cars off the road.
With Korea's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality, ABB is poised to support the country's firms in reaching its sustainability goals. The company is focused on developing technologies such as CCS and green hydrogen solutions, which could significantly reshape the energy landscape in the country.
To this end, ABB underscores the vital role of digitalization as the first step in Korea's energy transition. According to Bomber, ABB's smart tools are designed to optimize energy usage and facilitate the integration of renewable sources. For example, their advanced energy management system, ABB Ability Optimax, incorporates AI-driven forecasting capabilities that allow operators to enhance efficiency and potentially reduce energy costs by up to 20 percent.
The company formed partnerships with Hanwha Group's Power Systems Mfg. last year to develop technologies for gas turbines and combined cycle power plants. In August, it also signed a business contract with Kepco to ensure a stable energy supply on Jeju Island during its transition to renewable energy.
"Collaboration is vital for connecting innovation with established value chains. We must work together to drive the energy transition," Bomber said. "Likewise, investing in individuals who share our vision is just as crucial as investing in capital expenditure."
In highlighting ABB's commitment to talent development for a greener future, the COO reflected on her visit to Sookmyung Women's University on Monday, where she gave a lecture to around 60 students at the Digital Humanities Center as a global female business leader.
"A recent study showed that 3 out of 4 young people in the Asia-Pacific aspire to get a green job within the next decade. I hope they can be 'part of the solution' in pursuit of sustainability, whether they work on the supplier side like ABB, or the customer side, the clients that we are avidly working with."
