Most Popular
-
1
Can Jennie break the K-pop solo artist slump?
-
2
Yoon, Marcos agree to upgrade military, infrastructure, nuclear ties
-
3
'Culinary Class Wars' producers deny trying to spice up results
-
4
Ex-president's daughter investigated for drunk driving accident
-
5
Seoulites celebrate coexistence at Wellness Seoul 2024
-
6
First lady’s Dior bag scandal to be at center of Assembly audit
-
7
Netflix, streaming platforms come under fire for loose ratings
-
8
20 minors registered as CEOs making over 100 million won
-
9
Yoon honors veterans of Korean War in trip to Philippines
-
10
K-pop CEOs sidestep key issues at National Assembly audit
[Herald Interview] Dentlink eyes becoming 'next Invisalign’
Startup's dental prosthesis service targets markets including US, Australia
By Im Eun-byel
Published : Oct. 8, 2024 - 15:52
Dentlink plans to become a household name in the burgeoning dental prosthetic market, matching the fame of Align Technology, the US company behind the Invisalign clear teeth straightener, said Kook Jin-hyeok, founder and CEO of Innovaid.
Kook founded Innovaid in 2021 to offer Dentlink, a unique international service connecting Korean lab technicians with clinics around the world. Through it, dental clinics can order prostheses such as zirconia crowns and implant restorations from skilled technicians here.
“Korea is a powerhouse in dental prosthesis manufacture. The quality is better, the price is cheaper, and the products are made in a shorter time,” Kook told The Korea Herald in a recent interview in Seoul, attributing the competence to the nation's tightly controlled license system.
The remake rate for dental prostheses is 8 percent in the US, while the Korean average is 3 percent. Kook said that Dentlink has brought the figure down to 0.6 percent using a more advanced computerized system.
“Through Dentlink, skilled technicians in Korea can take orders from around the world, while overseas dental clinics can use better products at prices about 40 percent cheaper,” he explained.
“I think Dentlink can become the next Invisalign, the household name for dental prostheses.”
Dentlink initially targeted the domestic market but pivoted in 2022 to focus solely on overseas markets. Currently, it posts an average of 350 million won ($260,000) in monthly sales, a jump from 200 million won earlier this year. The US is its largest market taking up 70 percent of the total sales, followed by Australia at 25 percent.
“The dental prosthesis market will only grow, backed by the aging population. Dentlink can take the local prosthetic industry to another level. It can benefit not just the technicians, but doctors and patients in a broader perspective,” he said.
Riding on the wave of three-dimensional dental scanner distribution is essential in digital dentistry, Kook said. The 3D imaging system creates images of a patient's teeth. Dentlink delivers the images and necessary details to lab technicians and mediates communication with dentists.
The distribution rate stands at around 50 percent in the US, considerably higher than the 20 percent in Korea, according to Kook.
As part of the scheme, Dentlink teamed up with Medit, a leading provider of dental 3D scanners based in Korea, offering subsidies to dental practices purchasing the scanner.
“If more dental clinics have a scanner, it would mean more room for Dentlink’s business,” he said.
Kook launched the business when he was studying dentistry at Yonsei University. Concerned about lacking hands-on clinical experience, Kook still works at a family-owned dental practice from time to time.
“By continuing to be engaged with patients, doctors and other workers, I can figure out the pain points and learn how Dentlink should be improved,” he said.
In the meantime, Innovaid is in search of global talent to spur growth in key markets. Having launched a subsidiary in the US, it plans to open another unit in Australia within this year.
“We need fearless people, those who are not afraid to venture out globally. I hope it could be people who realize the importance of establishing a presence on an international stage. Those with a fast understanding of a new domain would be ideal,” he said.
More from Headlines
-
South Korea, Singapore sign supply chain agreement
-
Samsung chief say he is still 'hungry' for foundry growth
-
Kim Jong-un vows to thwart S. Korea-US 'nuclear alliance'