BTS-themed moon jar to be unveiled on Hangeul Day

BTS-themed moon jar to be unveiled on Hangeul DayBy Choi Si-young
Published : Oct. 4, 2024 - 18:18
Cultural objects like a white porcelain moon jar will be reimagined with a BTS theme, Hybe, the label behind the K-pop superstars, announced Friday.
Fourteen items decorated with BTS lyrics and designs linked to the seven-member boy band have been created in the latest collaboration between Hybe and the state-run National Museum Foundation of Korea, Hybe said.
A white porcelain moon jar and a seated pensive bodhisattva and are some of the items to be made public Wednesday, which is also Hangeul Day -- a national holiday revisiting the significance of the Korean writing system.
“We hope to have everyone see up-close the beauty of the seated pensive bodhisattva, white porcelains and celadons,” said Choung Yong-suk, president of the National Museum Foundation of Korea.
This marks the third time since 2021 that BTS is partnering with the foundation to promote Korean cultural artifacts.
