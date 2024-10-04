Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Ex-presidential official’s leaked phone call rattles conservative bloc

    Ex-presidential official’s leaked phone call rattles conservative bloc
  2. 2

    Pay debate plagues foreign nanny pilot

    Pay debate plagues foreign nanny pilot
  3. 3

    K-pop star lip-syncing controversy flares up again

    K-pop star lip-syncing controversy flares up again
  4. 4

    35% of S. Koreans view unification 'unnecessary'

    35% of S. Koreans view unification 'unnecessary'
  5. 5

    Man escapes DUI charges by downing bottle of soju while pulled over

    Man escapes DUI charges by downing bottle of soju while pulled over
  1. 6

    Pianist Lim Yunchan double winner at Gramophone Awards

    Pianist Lim Yunchan double winner at Gramophone Awards
  2. 7

    [Reporter’s Notebook] Was Netflix film opening BIFF really a bad thing?

    [Reporter’s Notebook] Was Netflix film opening BIFF really a bad thing?
  3. 8

    N. Korean leader's sister derides Seoul's Hyunmoo-5 missile as 'useless'

    N. Korean leader's sister derides Seoul's Hyunmoo-5 missile as 'useless'
  4. 9

    Controversial cult leader’s sentence reduced to 17 years

    Controversial cult leader’s sentence reduced to 17 years
  5. 10

    [KH Explains] Is private equity giant MBK a risk-taker or renegade?

    [KH Explains] Is private equity giant MBK a risk-taker or renegade?
지나쌤

BTS-themed moon jar to be unveiled on Hangeul Day

By Choi Si-young

Published : Oct. 4, 2024 - 18:18

    • Link copied

A miniature white porcelain moon jar. (Hybe) A miniature white porcelain moon jar. (Hybe)

Cultural objects like a white porcelain moon jar will be reimagined with a BTS theme, Hybe, the label behind the K-pop superstars, announced Friday.

Fourteen items decorated with BTS lyrics and designs linked to the seven-member boy band have been created in the latest collaboration between Hybe and the state-run National Museum Foundation of Korea, Hybe said.

A white porcelain moon jar and a seated pensive bodhisattva and are some of the items to be made public Wednesday, which is also Hangeul Day -- a national holiday revisiting the significance of the Korean writing system.

“We hope to have everyone see up-close the beauty of the seated pensive bodhisattva, white porcelains and celadons,” said Choung Yong-suk, president of the National Museum Foundation of Korea.

This marks the third time since 2021 that BTS is partnering with the foundation to promote Korean cultural artifacts.

More from Headlines