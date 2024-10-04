Coldplay to celebrate release ‘Moon Music’ with Han River drone show

To celebrate the release of "Moon Music," a drone light show featuring 1,000 drones will light up the night sky at Ttukseom Hangang Park in Seoul on Friday to celebrate the release of British pop band Coldplay's latest LP, "Moon Music," the same day.

Music producer Max Martin, who has been working with Coldplay as a co-writer and producer since Coldplay’s 2014 album “Ghost Stories,” also took part in producing the 10-track album.

The track listing includes single "Good Feelings," as well as “All My Love,” for which Coldplay made a music video that was filmed at a karaoke in Las Vegas, “We Pray” that topped iTunes’ Top 100 Songs chart in August, and “feelslikeimfallinginlove” which was nominated for two categories at the MTV VMAs in June.

Coldplay provided tracks from the "Moon Music" album in advance for this drone show held in collaboration with the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Coldplay has scheduled six concerts at the Goyang Sports Complex located in Goyang, just outside Seoul, in April next year.

All shows have already sold out, marking the highest attendance for the band's concerts in South Korea, with an estimated audience of around 200,000 people.