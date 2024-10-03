[Herald Interview] Buddhism will 'pave way' for stronger Korea India ties

Buddhism can strengthen the ties between South Korea and India, according to Indian actor Gagan Malik.

Malik is known for playing the role of Prince Siddhartha in the 2013 film “Sri Siddhartha Gautama,” for which he won best actor at the 2014 World Buddhist Film Festival, but he is also a Buddhist activist and an actor.

Malik recently visited Korea, invited by the International Interchange Development Association here.

“India is the cradle of Buddhism. The country has seen a great revival of Buddhism in recent years. Buddhism-sparked interaction will pave the way for bilateral exchange between India and Korea,” Malik said in a written interview with The Korea Herald.

“If India and Korea join hands through Buddhism, more cooperation in terms of economy, culture and art will come,” he said.

After appearing in “Sri Siddhartha Gautama,” Malik converted from Hinduism to Buddhism. Though Buddhism arose in ancient India, it later declined, and about 80 percent of the country’s population currently identifies as Hindu.

“I have learned that Buddhism has different aspects than Hinduism. I could help those in pain in India through sharing the teachings of Buddha,” he said.

“I would like to participate in more Buddhism-related films for the time being as I have taken interest in the revival of the religion, but I want to produce films of other genres as well,” he said.

During his stay in Korea, Malik visited some well-known Buddhist temples here, including Jogyesa in central Seoul, Bongeunsa in southern Seoul and Jingwansa in the north of the city.

“Both Korean and Indian Buddhist temples are places for sharing Buddha’s teachings and holding religious activities,” he said.

"Yet the temples in India are generally poorly accommodated, as Buddhism declined in the country. Temples in Korea, on the other hand, are well-equipped. I was impressed that temples here are systematically operated under Buddhist sects as well.”