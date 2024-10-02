Home

Blackpink’s Rose to release 1st solo LP ‘Rosie’ in December

By Hong Yoo

Published : Oct. 2, 2024 - 15:00

Album cover for Rose's 1st LP Album cover for Rose's 1st LP

Rose, a member of the iconic K-pop girl group Blackpink, is set to release her first full-length solo album more than eight years after her debut.

The Black Label, the singer's agency, announced Wednesday that Rose's first studio album “Rosie” would be released Dec. 6.

The title of the album, "Rosie,” is Rose's nickname. The album is expected to reflect the singer's identity, generating expectations that she would share her personal stories and experiences through her music.

The LP will feature a total of 12 tracks and Rose participated in the writing the lyrics and composition of all songs promising a more candid and intimate portrayal of her identity.

The album cover art released Wednesday showcases Rose with blonde hair and a flushed face, gazing directly at the camera.

Since debuting in August 2016 as the main vocalist of Blackpink, Rose has broken numerous records in the K-pop industry.

In 2021, she made waves as a solo artist with her physical single “R,” which included the main song "On The Ground," which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Earlier this year, Rose signed a solo management contract with The Black Label led by Blackpink’s main producer, Teddy.

She has also signed with Atlantic Records, a major US label, paving the way for her international activities.

