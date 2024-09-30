Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Opposition mulls delay of financial investment income tax

    Opposition mulls delay of financial investment income tax
  2. 2

    Immigration policy must go beyond labor supply: experts

    Immigration policy must go beyond labor supply: experts
  3. 3

    ‘Korea crossed the line too far’ disgraced singer’s lawyer cries foul after 3rd visa denial

    ‘Korea crossed the line too far’ disgraced singer’s lawyer cries foul after 3rd visa denial
  4. 4

    S. Korea to showcase Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile on Armed Forces Day ceremony for 1st time

    S. Korea to showcase Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile on Armed Forces Day ceremony for 1st time
  5. 5

    Nasrallah's killing reveals depth of Israel's Hezbollah penetration

    Nasrallah's killing reveals depth of Israel's Hezbollah penetration
  1. 6

    Park Zi-a, the actor who played 'The Glory' heroine's mother, dies

    Park Zi-a, the actor who played 'The Glory' heroine's mother, dies
  2. 7

    Korean American documentary ‘Free Chol Soo Lee' wins Emmy

    Korean American documentary ‘Free Chol Soo Lee' wins Emmy
  3. 8

    KMA chief under pressure after surveyed doctors refuse to back him

    KMA chief under pressure after surveyed doctors refuse to back him
  4. 9

    Meditation brings calm to Gwanghwamun

    Meditation brings calm to Gwanghwamun
  5. 10

    KT and Microsoft to develop AI models for Korea

    KT and Microsoft to develop AI models for Korea
지나쌤

Big Hit Music to launch hip-hop training program ‘Hit It Base 2024’

By Kim Jae-heun

Published : Sept. 30, 2024 - 17:57

    • Link copied

Promotional poster for Promotional poster for "Hit It Base 2024" (Big Hit Music)

Big Hit Music, the music label home to K-pop phenomenon BTS, will launch the specialized hip-hop training program for teenage boys, “Hit It Base 2024,” the company said Monday.

The training program, which will run from Nov. 9 to Dec. 15, offers aspiring male hip-hop artists in their teens an opportunity to receive free professional training from songwriting, stage preparation and styling experts.

The program culminates in a live performance at the “Final Show” on Dec. 15, hosted by popular YouTuber Mimiminu, with rapper Kid Milli as a guest performer. Outstanding participants will be given a chance to appear on Dingo Music’s YouTube channel “Rising Verse.”

The program is open to boys born between 2006 and 2014, who are passionate about hip-hop and want to share their personal stories through music. Those interested can apply via Big Hit Music’s official audition website from Sep. 30 to Oct. 27.

Applicants should submit a short video showcasing their passion for hip-hop along with a front-facing photo. A total of 20 participants will be selected for the training program.

More from Headlines