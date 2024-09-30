Most Popular
-
1
Opposition mulls delay of financial investment income tax
-
2
Immigration policy must go beyond labor supply: experts
-
3
‘Korea crossed the line too far’ disgraced singer’s lawyer cries foul after 3rd visa denial
-
4
S. Korea to showcase Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile on Armed Forces Day ceremony for 1st time
-
5
Nasrallah's killing reveals depth of Israel's Hezbollah penetration
Big Hit Music to launch hip-hop training program ‘Hit It Base 2024’By Kim Jae-heun
Published : Sept. 30, 2024 - 17:57
Big Hit Music, the music label home to K-pop phenomenon BTS, will launch the specialized hip-hop training program for teenage boys, “Hit It Base 2024,” the company said Monday.
The training program, which will run from Nov. 9 to Dec. 15, offers aspiring male hip-hop artists in their teens an opportunity to receive free professional training from songwriting, stage preparation and styling experts.
The program culminates in a live performance at the “Final Show” on Dec. 15, hosted by popular YouTuber Mimiminu, with rapper Kid Milli as a guest performer. Outstanding participants will be given a chance to appear on Dingo Music’s YouTube channel “Rising Verse.”
The program is open to boys born between 2006 and 2014, who are passionate about hip-hop and want to share their personal stories through music. Those interested can apply via Big Hit Music’s official audition website from Sep. 30 to Oct. 27.
Applicants should submit a short video showcasing their passion for hip-hop along with a front-facing photo. A total of 20 participants will be selected for the training program.
More from Headlines
-
Israel targets Palestinian group in first strike on Beirut center
-
Wellness Seoul 2024 to highlight healthier, balanced living
-
Cabinet demands Assembly reconsider special counsel bill to probe first lady