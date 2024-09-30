Big Hit Music to launch hip-hop training program ‘Hit It Base 2024’

Big Hit Music, the music label home to K-pop phenomenon BTS, will launch the specialized hip-hop training program for teenage boys, “Hit It Base 2024,” the company said Monday.

The training program, which will run from Nov. 9 to Dec. 15, offers aspiring male hip-hop artists in their teens an opportunity to receive free professional training from songwriting, stage preparation and styling experts.

The program culminates in a live performance at the “Final Show” on Dec. 15, hosted by popular YouTuber Mimiminu, with rapper Kid Milli as a guest performer. Outstanding participants will be given a chance to appear on Dingo Music’s YouTube channel “Rising Verse.”

The program is open to boys born between 2006 and 2014, who are passionate about hip-hop and want to share their personal stories through music. Those interested can apply via Big Hit Music’s official audition website from Sep. 30 to Oct. 27.

Applicants should submit a short video showcasing their passion for hip-hop along with a front-facing photo. A total of 20 participants will be selected for the training program.