Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Thousands rally in Seoul to call for Yoon's resignation

    Thousands rally in Seoul to call for Yoon's resignation
  2. 2

    Suicide attempts spike among youth in Korea

    Suicide attempts spike among youth in Korea
  3. 3

    Opposition mulls delay of financial investment income tax

    Opposition mulls delay of financial investment income tax
  4. 4

    Immigration policy must go beyond labor supply: experts

    Immigration policy must go beyond labor supply: experts
  5. 5

    Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is killed in Beirut strike, Israel's military says

    Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is killed in Beirut strike, Israel's military says
  1. 6

    [Weekender] How Seongsu, once an industrial zone, has become ‘Seoul’s Brooklyn’

    [Weekender] How Seongsu, once an industrial zone, has become ‘Seoul’s Brooklyn’
  2. 7

    ‘Korea crossed the line too far’ disgraced singer’s lawyer cries foul after 3rd visa denial

    ‘Korea crossed the line too far’ disgraced singer’s lawyer cries foul after 3rd visa denial
  3. 8

    Nasrallah's killing reveals depth of Israel's Hezbollah penetration

    Nasrallah's killing reveals depth of Israel's Hezbollah penetration
  4. 9

    Korean American documentary ‘Free Chol Soo Lee' wins Emmy

    Korean American documentary ‘Free Chol Soo Lee' wins Emmy
  5. 10

    KMA chief under pressure after surveyed doctors refuse to back him

    KMA chief under pressure after surveyed doctors refuse to back him
피터빈트

Park Zi-a, the actor who played 'The Glory' heroine's mother, dies

By Lim Jae-seong

Published : Sept. 30, 2024 - 10:45

    • Link copied

Portrait of Park Zi-a (Billions) Portrait of Park Zi-a (Billions)

Park Zi-a, who played Moon Dong-eun's mother in the Netflix series "The Glory," died Monday. She was 52 years old.

“Park Zi-a passed away at 2:50 a.m. from cerebral infarction. We will not forget the passion of the deceased who loved performing," Park's agency Billions said in a statement.

Park began her acting career in the drama company Chaimu, starring as an extra in “Film-making” (1997) and “Maria and the Inn” (1997).

Park took part in many films by the late movie director Kim Ki-duk (1960-2020), including “The Coast Guard” (2002), “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring” (2003), “3-Iron” (2004), “Breath” (2007) and “Dream” (2008).

Park played Jeong Mi-hee, the mother of protagonist Moon Dong-eun, in the drama Park played Jeong Mi-hee, the mother of protagonist Moon Dong-eun, in the drama "The Glory." (Netflix)

Park gained fame as the villainous mother of “The Glory” protagonist Moon Dong-eun.

A mourning altar for Park has been set up in the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center, Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, and will remain there until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

More from Headlines