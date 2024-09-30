Park Zi-a, the actor who played 'The Glory' heroine's mother, dies

Most Popular
Park Zi-a, the actor who played 'The Glory' heroine's mother, diesBy Lim Jae-seong
Published : Sept. 30, 2024 - 10:45
Park Zi-a, who played Moon Dong-eun's mother in the Netflix series "The Glory," died Monday. She was 52 years old.
“Park Zi-a passed away at 2:50 a.m. from cerebral infarction. We will not forget the passion of the deceased who loved performing," Park's agency Billions said in a statement.
Park began her acting career in the drama company Chaimu, starring as an extra in “Film-making” (1997) and “Maria and the Inn” (1997).
Park took part in many films by the late movie director Kim Ki-duk (1960-2020), including “The Coast Guard” (2002), “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring” (2003), “3-Iron” (2004), “Breath” (2007) and “Dream” (2008).
Park gained fame as the villainous mother of “The Glory” protagonist Moon Dong-eun.
A mourning altar for Park has been set up in the funeral hall of Asan Medical Center, Songpa-gu, southern Seoul, and will remain there until 10 p.m. on Wednesday.
