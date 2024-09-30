Park Zi-a, the actor who played 'The Glory' heroine's mother, dies

Park Zi-a, who played Moon Dong-eun's mother in the Netflix series "The Glory," died Monday. She was 52 years old.

“Park Zi-a passed away at 2:50 a.m. from cerebral infarction. We will not forget the passion of the deceased who loved performing," Park's agency Billions said in a statement.

Park began her acting career in the drama company Chaimu, starring as an extra in “Film-making” (1997) and “Maria and the Inn” (1997).

Park took part in many films by the late movie director Kim Ki-duk (1960-2020), including “The Coast Guard” (2002), “Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring” (2003), “3-Iron” (2004), “Breath” (2007) and “Dream” (2008).